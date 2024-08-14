Zahra Cosmetics Continues Rapid Expansion, Celebrates 9th Store

Nigerian beauty retailer expands footprint, eyes 10th location amid strong growth and loyal customer base of 16,000+

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivaha Corporation announced today that its subsidiary, Zahra Cosmetics, Nigeria's premier beauty retailer, recently opened its 9th store and is on track for store number 10, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion across the country.

Since its founding in 2014, Zahra has experienced phenomenal growth, expanding from a single store in Enugu to a chain of nine stores across three markets. The company maintained an impressive 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2015 to 2022, and even showed 36% growth during the challenging COVID-19 period.

"Opening our 9th store is just the beginning," said Chukwuemeka M. Okpani-Obiahu, Founder and CEO of Zahra Cosmetics. "We're building a brand that we envision as the lingua franca for beauty in Africa, the go-to destination for beauty products across the continent."

Zahra's success comes at a time when the African beauty and personal care industry is projected to reach $65.93 billion in 2024. The company's unique positioning as a trusted source for over 300 global beauty brands has resonated with Nigerian consumers, resulting in a loyal customer base of over 16,000 members.

As Zahra continues to grow, it remains committed to its mission of becoming the "Sephora of Africa," providing Nigerian women with access to genuine, top-tier beauty brands in a safe and luxurious shopping environment.

For more information, visit http://www.vivahacorp.com.

Media Contact

Chukwuemeka M. Okpani-Obiahu, Vivaha Corporation, 888-888-8888, [email protected], www.vivahacorp.com

SOURCE Vivaha Corporation