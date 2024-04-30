Zakay Law Group APLC & JCL Law Firm APC File Class Action Lawsuit Against NNT Express & Trytime Transport Alleging Misclassification of Workers as Independent Contractors

The lawsuit alleges NNT Express and Trytime Transport violated the California Labor Code by misclassifying their employees as independent contractors.
SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against NNT Express, Inc. and Trytime Transport, LLC ("NNT Express and Trytime Transport") alleging misclassification of its employees as independent contractors. The NNT Express and Trytime Transport class action lawsuit, Case No. 37-2024-00014517-CU-OE-CTL, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
The lawsuit is brought on behalf of all individuals who worked for NNT Express and Trytime Transport in California as independent contractors from March 27, 2020 to the present. The lawsuit alleges that NNT Express and Trytime Transport violated the California Labor Code protections applicable to California employees because NNT Express and Trytime Transport allegedly misclassified its California employees as independent contractors. In order to provide services to their customers, NNT Express and Trytime Transport allegedly hires California workers to aid NNT Express and Trytime Transport in providing services in the alleged usual course of NNT Express and Trytime Transport's truck driving business. NNT Express and Trytime Transport allegedly controlled and directed the work performed by allegedly misclassified California workers by, among other things, scheduling hours of work, providing job site information, and issuing written policies and procedures for the performance of work and conduct in the workplace.
According to the lawsuit, NNT Express and Trytime Transport allegedly engaged in unfair competition in violation of California Labor Code Sections §§ 204, 210, 221, 226.7, 226.8, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 & 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum and overtime wages; (2) provide meal and rest periods; (3) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (4) reimburse employees for required expenses; and (5) provide wages when due.
If you would like to know more about the NNT Express and Trytime Transport lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.
Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are employment and labor law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to helping employees and consumers fight back against employers and corporations for unfair employment practices. If you need help with collecting unpaid wages, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and other unlawful workplace conduct, contact one of their attorneys today.
