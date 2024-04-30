Zakay Law Group APLC & JCL Law Firm APC File Class Action Lawsuit Against NNT Express & Trytime Transport Alleging Misclassification of Workers as Independent Contractors

If you would like to know more about the NNT Express and Trytime Transport lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047. Post this

According to the lawsuit, NNT Express and Trytime Transport allegedly engaged in unfair competition in violation of California Labor Code Sections §§ 204, 210, 221, 226.7, 226.8, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 & 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum and overtime wages; (2) provide meal and rest periods; (3) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (4) reimburse employees for required expenses; and (5) provide wages when due.

If you would like to know more about the NNT Express and Trytime Transport lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are employment and labor law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to helping employees and consumers fight back against employers and corporations for unfair employment practices. If you need help with collecting unpaid wages, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and other unlawful workplace conduct, contact one of their attorneys today.

-THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT (Rules Prof. Conduct, rule 7.2)-

Media Contact

Jackland Hom, Zakay Law Group, APLC, (619) 255-9047, [email protected], https://zakaylaw.com/

SOURCE Zakay Law Group, APLC