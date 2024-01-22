Zakay Law Group APLC and JCL Law Firm APC File Labor Class Action Lawsuit Against JBPerry and Valley Inventory Alleging Failure to Provide Meal and Rest Breaks

The lawsuit alleges JBPerry and Valley Inventory violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay employees for all of their time worked.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern California labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against JBPerry Holdings, Inc. and Valley Inventory Service, Inc. (hereinafter, "JBPerry and Valley Inventory") for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. CU24-00261, is currently pending in the Solano County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit, JBPerry and Valley Inventory allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226, 226.7, 246, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198 and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) reimburse for required business expenses; (5) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (6) provide wages when due.
As a result of their rigorous work schedules, JBPerry's and Valley Inventory's employees were allegedly unable to take off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for meal periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were from time to time interrupted during their off-duty meal breaks to complete tasks for JBPerry and Valley Inventory. Employees were allegedly required to perform work as ordered by JBPerry and Valley Inventory for more than five (5) hours during a shift without receiving an off-duty meal break. Further, the lawsuit alleges JBPerry and Valley Inventory failed to provide employees with a second off-duty meal period each workday in which these employees were required by JBPerry and Valley Inventory to work ten (10) hours of work. JBPerry's and Valley Inventory's policy allegedly caused employees to remain on-call and on duty during what was supposed to be their off-duty meal periods. Employees therefore allegedly forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with JBPerry's and Valley Inventory's strict corporate policy and practice.
Zakay Law Group, APLC, and JCL Law Firm, APC are labor and employment law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.
