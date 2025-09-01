Zander Labs CEO Visits California to Explore U.S. Partnerships in Physical AI

Zander Labs, a German-Dutch deep-tech company in neuroadaptive AI and passive brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), announced that CEO Jonathan Zwaan will visit California this September to meet with technology companies, research institutions, and investors. Backed by €30M in funding and European defense and aerospace collaborations, Zander Labs is expanding into the U.S. to drive partnerships in AI and neuroscience. Meetings can be scheduled at www.zanderlabs.com/insights.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zander Labs, a leading European deep-tech company specializing in neuroadaptive artificial intelligence and passive brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), announced today that its CEO, Jonathan Zwaan, will be visiting California this September. The visit underscores Zander Labs' commitment to building strong relationships with U.S. research institutions, technology partners, and investors as the company accelerates its global expansion.
Founded in Germany and the Netherlands, Zander Labs has pioneered neuroadaptive AI technology that enables seamless interaction between the human brain and intelligent systems. Its innovations in passive BCI technology leverage uniquely precise mental-state data to unlock the human brain and train AI systems to work for and with us.
"California is an amazing market for innovators," said Jonathan Zwaan, CEO of Zander Labs. "Our goal is to collaborate with visionary partners who share our belief in making machines work better with humans. We are looking for partners in creating a new paradigm in human-machine collaboration and AI alignment."
During his visit, Zwaan will meet with leading technology companies and venture capital firms in the Bay Area and beyond. Zander Labs aims to explore joint research opportunities, identify partners for co-development, and engage with funding partners to accelerate commercialization in the U.S. market.
Zander Labs has already established a strong footprint in Europe, with €30M in government contracts and collaborations with leading aerospace and defense organizations. With this time in the United States, the company is exploring market expansion with a focus on how physical AI is gaining significant momentum in Silicon Valley and across the U.S. innovation ecosystem.
Parties interested in meeting with Jonathan Zwaan during his California visit can book a meeting directly at http://www.zanderlabs.com/insights.
About Zander Labs
Zander Labs is a German-Dutch deep tech company at the forefront of passive brain-computer interfaces (passive BCI) and neuroadaptive technology. They are pioneering brain-computer interfaces designed to unlock real-time insights into mental states and create truly responsive technologies that understand, adapt to, and evolve with humans.
Media Contact
Jaap van Gent, Zander Labs, 31 620837567, [email protected], www.zanderlabs.com
SOURCE Zander Labs
Share this article