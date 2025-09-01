Zander Labs CEO Visits California to Explore U.S. Partnerships in Physical AI

"California is an amazing market for innovators. Our goal is to collaborate with visionary partners who share our belief in making machines work better with humans. We are looking for partners in creating a new paradigm in human-machine collaboration and AI alignment." Post this

"California is an amazing market for innovators," said Jonathan Zwaan, CEO of Zander Labs. "Our goal is to collaborate with visionary partners who share our belief in making machines work better with humans. We are looking for partners in creating a new paradigm in human-machine collaboration and AI alignment."

During his visit, Zwaan will meet with leading technology companies and venture capital firms in the Bay Area and beyond. Zander Labs aims to explore joint research opportunities, identify partners for co-development, and engage with funding partners to accelerate commercialization in the U.S. market.

Zander Labs has already established a strong footprint in Europe, with €30M in government contracts and collaborations with leading aerospace and defense organizations. With this time in the United States, the company is exploring market expansion with a focus on how physical AI is gaining significant momentum in Silicon Valley and across the U.S. innovation ecosystem.

Parties interested in meeting with Jonathan Zwaan during his California visit can book a meeting directly at http://www.zanderlabs.com/insights.

About Zander Labs

Zander Labs is a German-Dutch deep tech company at the forefront of passive brain-computer interfaces (passive BCI) and neuroadaptive technology. They are pioneering brain-computer interfaces designed to unlock real-time insights into mental states and create truly responsive technologies that understand, adapt to, and evolve with humans.

Media Contact

Jaap van Gent, Zander Labs, 31 620837567, [email protected], www.zanderlabs.com

SOURCE Zander Labs