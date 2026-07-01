Zanderio Brings Real-Time AI Sales Conversations to your Service Businesses in Under 10 Minutes

Service businesses do not just need more website traffic, they need more conversations that turn into booked consultations, demos, and qualified leads. Zanderio helps make that happen in real time, directly from the website. Post this

For service businesses, this allows the website to act more like an always-available sales assistant rather than a static brochure. Zanderio can help visitors understand services, compare options, ask about pricing or availability, and take action without waiting for a manual response.

Zanderio supports websites built on WordPress, Webflow, Shopify, WooCommerce, and custom platforms. For WordPress users, Zanderio is also available as a no-code plugin that can be installed in under ten minutes.

Captured leads can be routed into the tools businesses already use, including email, CRM, calendar, and workflow platforms, helping teams follow up quickly without managing another disconnected system.

"Most service businesses spend money driving visitors to their website, but too many of those visitors leave without filling out a form or booking a call," said Zuriel Babalola, Chief Executive Officer at Zanderio. "We built Zanderio to turn passive website traffic into real-time conversations, qualified leads, and booked consultations."

Zanderio is built for consultants, agencies, clinics, med spas, home service providers, real estate businesses, hospitality companies, automotive service businesses, and other service-based companies that rely on website inquiries and scheduled conversations to grow revenue.

About Zanderio

Zanderio is an AI sales agent that captures and converts website visitors through real-time conversations. It helps businesses answer customer questions, qualify leads, book demos or consultations, and send lead data into the tools they already use.

Learn more at zanderio.ai.

Media Contact

Zuriel Babalola, Zanderio AI, 1 (650) 346 0670, [email protected], https://zanderio.ai/

SOURCE Zanderio AI