Zanderio Brings Real-Time AI Sales Conversations to your Service Businesses in Under 10 Minutes

AI-powered Sales Agent helps service businesses answer visitor questions, qualify prospects, and turn website traffic into booked demos, consultations, and appointments.
LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zanderio has launched a real-time AI sales agent designed to help service businesses convert more website visitors into qualified leads, demos, consultations, and appointments.
Built for companies that depend on inbound inquiries and scheduled conversations, Zanderio engages visitors directly on the website, answers service-related questions, captures contact details, qualifies intent, and guides high-intent prospects toward the next step. This could include booking a consultation, scheduling a demo, requesting a callback, or speaking with a team member.
For service businesses, this allows the website to act more like an always-available sales assistant rather than a static brochure. Zanderio can help visitors understand services, compare options, ask about pricing or availability, and take action without waiting for a manual response.
Zanderio supports websites built on WordPress, Webflow, Shopify, WooCommerce, and custom platforms. For WordPress users, Zanderio is also available as a no-code plugin that can be installed in under ten minutes.
Captured leads can be routed into the tools businesses already use, including email, CRM, calendar, and workflow platforms, helping teams follow up quickly without managing another disconnected system.
"Most service businesses spend money driving visitors to their website, but too many of those visitors leave without filling out a form or booking a call," said Zuriel Babalola, Chief Executive Officer at Zanderio. "We built Zanderio to turn passive website traffic into real-time conversations, qualified leads, and booked consultations."
Zanderio is built for consultants, agencies, clinics, med spas, home service providers, real estate businesses, hospitality companies, automotive service businesses, and other service-based companies that rely on website inquiries and scheduled conversations to grow revenue.
About Zanderio
Zanderio is an AI sales agent that captures and converts website visitors through real-time conversations. It helps businesses answer customer questions, qualify leads, book demos or consultations, and send lead data into the tools they already use.
Learn more at zanderio.ai.
Media Contact
Zuriel Babalola, Zanderio AI, 1 (650) 346 0670, [email protected], https://zanderio.ai/
SOURCE Zanderio AI
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