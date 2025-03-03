Zane Burnett Joins The Agency's Executive Leadership Team

"I am thrilled to welcome Zane Burnett to The Agency's leadership team. Having previously worked together while he was VP of Innovation and Technology at Alain Pinel REALTORS, I've seen firsthand his ability to drive transformative change," said Rainy Hake Austin, President of The Agency. Post this

In his new leadership position at The Agency, Burnett will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the brokerage's digital strategy. Zane will leverage his years providing strategic guidance at brokerages, proptech startups, and tech organizations to drive innovation at The Agency, enhancing the brand's digital presence, overseeing our in-house team of digital strategists, and delivering cutting-edge solutions for agents and clients alike. With a focus on AI, automation, and emerging technologies, he will spearhead initiatives that will be transformative in digital marketing, operations, and elevate the overall client experience.

Prior to joining The Agency and his most recent role at Rechat, Burnett served as Chief Digital Officer to Willis Allen Real Estate, a luxury firm in Southern California. With over 15 years experience, he has served as an invaluable consultant to a number of organizations, including ActivePipe, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. Earlier, he was Vice President of Digital Innovation and Technology at Alain Pinel REALTORS, one of the nation's largest luxury real estate brokerages in the San Francisco Bay area, which was acquired by Compass. Burnett began his career as Vice President of Marketing and Technology at Fillmore Real Estate in Brooklyn, which at the time was New York City's largest independent brokerage firm. He has served as an Advisory Board Member for Rutgers University's Big Data program, and was named a top business leader under 40 in San Diego Business Journal.

"I am honored to be joining such a forward-thinking and respected company like The Agency and to once again collaborate with Rainy Hake Austin and the exceptional leadership team," said Burnett. "I have long admired The Agency's commitment to innovation and its unwavering focus on empowering agents with best-in-class technology, strategies, and support. I look forward to building on the firm's strong foundation of excellence, driving cutting-edge advancements in digital strategy and helping shape the future of our industry together."

This announcement comes at a time of impressive growth for The Agency. The Agency has grown to more than 130 corporately owned and franchise offices across 12 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

