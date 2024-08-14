Zap Mortgage at the Top of Inc. 5000 for 3rd Year in a Row

"Zap Mortgage is different by design. We exist to make homeownership possible for everyone and ensure that no one is left behind." — Anthony Lee, Founder/CEO Post this

"We are honored to be on this distinguised list for the 3rd time in as many years, it shows our dedication to America and making homeownership affordable for everyone." ~Anthony Lee Founder/CEO

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

At Zap Mortgage, our mission is clear: to make homeownership a reality for everyone, leaving no one behind. "Zap Mortgage is different by design," says Anthony Lee, Founder and CEO. "We exist to make homeownership possible for everyone and ensure that no one is left behind." As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, Zap Mortgage embodies the true spirit of service to the American public. Our founder and staff, many of whom are veterans themselves, understand the importance of giving back. We are proud to lead the nation in offering low-cost loan alternatives designed with one goal in mind: making homeownership accessible to all.

Under the leadership of our CEO, a 22-year military veteran, Zap Mortgage is not just a business; it's a mission. We believe in second chances, which is why we prioritize hiring veterans as loan officers, giving them the opportunity to continue serving the American people in a new capacity. At Zap Mortgage, we take pride in offering more than just competitive rates; we offer world-class customer service. We are dedicated to ensuring that every client feels supported, informed, and empowered on their journey to homeownership.

Join us at Zap Mortgage, where we are committed to making dreams of homeownership come true, one family at a time.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Anthony Lee, Zap Mortgage.com, 1 303-945-5282, [email protected], www.Zapmortgage.com

