Zap Mortgage Ranks No. 294 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 & #1 Veteran Owned Lender

Zap Mortgage is the Nation's #1 Veteran Owned privately held lender for a reason… because we believe that everyone should be able to own a home and live the American Dream. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"I defended this country for 22 years, and our company continues to serve the citizens of the United States by providing loans for anyone with the lowest rates and amazing service." ~Anthony Lee, CEO, and Founder 22 year retired military veteran.

Zap Mortgage Empowers American Families Across Credit Spectrum to Attain Homeownership

In a remarkable stride towards realizing the quintessential American Dream, Zap Mortgage proudly announces its exceptional track record of assisting families spanning the credit score spectrum from 500 to 850 in achieving the cherished milestone of homeownership. With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, Zap Mortgage has adeptly crafted an innovative approach that transcends conventional lending practices.

Distinguished by its unique prowess, Zap Mortgage stands as a beacon of hope for families with credit scores as low as 500 (VA & FHA), skillfully providing them with the opportunity to embark on the path of homeownership through the provision of Veterans Administration (VA) loans and Federal Housing Administration (FHA). Remarkably, down payment assistance is offered in-house, even catering to individuals with credit scores as modest as 580. This unprecedented approach not only democratizes the homeownership landscape, but it also positions Zap Mortgage as a purveyor of unparalleled rates and terms for all.

At the heart of this visionary enterprise lies a profound commitment to the nation's heroes, as Zap Mortgage prides itself on being a company founded and operated by veterans. Beyond their selfless service to the country, veterans find a renewed sense of purpose within Zap Mortgage, where they continue to serve the community by enabling the realization of homeownership dreams. This unique and honorable approach underscores Zap Mortgage's dedication to a greater societal good.

Defying the conventions of conventional lending, Zap Mortgage transcends the limitations of the industry by focusing on the holistic well-being of the community it serves. It goes above and beyond the ordinary mandate of lending institutions, striving to uplift and empower not just a select few, but the entirety of the community. The ethos that drives Zap Mortgage is one of inclusion, opportunity, and social responsibility.

In an era where homeownership is often viewed as an exclusive privilege, Zap Mortgage stands as a steadfast advocate for equity and fairness. Its remarkable ability to cater to diverse credit profiles, coupled with its commitment to veterans and the larger community, sets a precedent that is worthy of emulation. As a trailblazer in the lending landscape, Zap Mortgage is poised to lead a new chapter in homeownership, where aspirations are nurtured, dreams are achieved, and the fabric of society is strengthened through compassion and inclusivity.

For more information about Zap Mortgage or to Apply, please visit www.zapmortgage.com

Anthony Lee CEO and Founder, [email protected], 303-945-5282

