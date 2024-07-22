Zapier Has Selected Magentrix PRM For Partner Operations, Partner Experience and Integrations Capabilities

"We are thrilled to use Magentrix to bring a new level of efficiency and customization to our partner management," said Michael Shen, Sr. Director, Channel Partnerships at Zapier. Post this

As Zapier continues to scale and diversify its partner ecosystem, the need for a more robust, adaptable, and integration-friendly PRM platform became evident. Magentrix stood out due to its comprehensive features that cater to these exact needs. Zapier's decision to use Magentrix for their partner operations underscores their commitment to ensuring the success of their partner program.

Streamlined Partner Management and Smoother Partner Operations

The new Magentrix PRM platform will offer Zapier's partner team and their channel partners a suite of advanced tools designed to streamline and enhance their workflows. Key features include:

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with non-technical users in mind, Magentrix offers no-code, out-of-the-box features that make it easy for partners to navigate and use the system intuitively.

Comprehensive Training and Support: With Magentrix's built-in learning management system (LMS), partners can access a wide range of training materials and resources to improve their knowledge and performance.

Enhanced Customization: The platform's high degree of customizability (whether that customization capability comes out-of-the-box or it's an additional capability coded into the platform) gives Zapier the freedom to tailor the PRM to meet specific needs, from custom dashboards and analytics to specialized permission settings based on partner roles.

Seamless Integrations: Magentrix's integration capabilities, with its open API, allow for effortless integration to Zapier's CRM, their partners' CRMs, and Zapier's other business systems, ensuring that all partner activities, datapoints and KPIs are synchronized to Magentrix.

Empowering Partners with Advanced Tools

Zapier's partners will benefit from a more transparent and efficient system for deal registration, approval processes, and performance tracking, as well as new communication and collaboration tools, and easy access to information, support and resources.

"We are thrilled to use Magentrix to bring a new level of efficiency and customization to our partner management," said Michael Shen, Sr. Director, Channel Partnerships at Zapier. "The ability to integrate seamlessly with our existing systems and customize the platform to our specific needs is a game-changer for us. Magentrix will not only streamline our internal processes but also provide our partners with a significantly tailored experience."

Zapier's implementation of the Magentrix PRM platform marks a significant step forward in their mission to optimize their partner operations. By leveraging advanced integration capabilities and extensive customization options, Zapier is poised to offer an unparalleled partner program that supports growth and innovation.

About Zapier

Founded in 2011, Zapier is the leading AI automation platform for businesses of all sizes. By connecting more than 6,000 of the most popular work apps, Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most.

About Magentrix

Magentrix provides a powerful platform as a service (PaaS) on which two products are offered for Partner Management and Customer Success.

