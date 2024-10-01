Zappi Announces Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Accelerate Consumer Insights Transformation

"As an experienced operator of high-growth SaaS companies—and someone that lives and breathes data—I have the utmost confidence that Aaron Kechley is the best person to lead us into the future," said Steve Phillips, Executive Chair and Chief Innovation Officer of Zappi. Post this

"It is with immense pride that we announce the next chapter in Zappi's story – one characterized by enhancing our ability to help our customers build winning brands," said Steve Phillips, Executive Chair and Chief Innovation Officer of Zappi. "As an experienced operator of high-growth SaaS companies–and someone that lives and breathes data–I have the utmost confidence that Aaron Kechley is the best person to lead us into the future. I am excited to partner with Aaron in my new role to continue developing cutting-edge technology that helps our customers bring the voice of consumers into every strategic decision."

With over 350 enterprise customers worldwide, including PepsiCo, McDonald's, Mars and Heineken, this leadership transition will enable Zappi to execute its ambitious growth strategy and strengthen its position in the consumer insights technology market. Phillips's transition will allow Zappi to continue driving AI advancements across its products and deliver innovative solutions that empower customers to stay ahead in the ever-evolving insights industry.

"Steve is a long-time innovator in agile insights software and has been a terrific partner to Zappi's customers and employees," said Sanjeet Mitra and George Kadifa, Board Directors and Sumeru co-founders. "We congratulate Steve on his new role and are excited to welcome Aaron to lead the company into its next chapter of growth and innovation. Aaron has a long history in scaling software companies, and we believe with him joining Zappi that the business is positioned for even greater success at the forefront of innovation in martech."

Introducing Aaron Kechley: A proven SaaS- and product-focused leader for the next stage of Zappi's growth journey

Aaron Kechley brings over 25 years of operating experience leading high-growth technology companies and 15 years building SaaS companies that use data to help companies make better decisions. As President at Inmar Intelligence, he launched and grew Inmar's data-driven Retail Media platform into a market leader. Previously, Aaron led the transition from managed-service to self-service at dataxu, a leading AI-driven media optimization platform, ultimately acquired by Roku.

"I am honored to join Zappi as CEO to empower our customers and their brands to succeed," said Aaron Kechley. "Zappi is disrupting the market research industry, using technology to replace outmoded ways of understanding consumers, enabling brands to learn faster and ultimately outperform their peers. I look forward to leading the company to achieve its vision of helping our customers leverage consumer insights and data to build winning brands."

Fresh off the heels of its latest product launches, including AI Quick Reports, and the release of its Amazon #1 bestselling book, The Consumer Insights Revolution, in partnership with PepsiCo, this transition positions Zappi to lead the future of consumer insights technology, empowering brands to make faster, smarter decisions.

ABOUT ZAPPI

Zappi is a leading consumer insights platform that makes you smarter the more you use it. We help brands make every advertising and product idea better than their last through faster, more affordable, and better consumer insights. Our mission is to help businesses become truly consumer-centric by bringing consumers into every stage of the creative process.

Zappi has been named the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards in both 2023 and 2024 and was named one of the hottest martech companies by Business Insider. Our award-winning culture has been recognized by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work, and more.

A certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero, fostering a diverse and equitable workplace, and using our technology to benefit the communities we serve. With over 300 employees in more than 13 countries, we are a hybrid company where career growth is equitable for everyone, whether you do your best work fully remotely, from an office, or a mix of the two.

