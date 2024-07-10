Zappi Announces Strategic Partnership with Woxi, Further Fueling Product Innovation Through Connected Insights

"Agile research methods deliver success rates 4-6 times higher than traditional methods," said Steve Phillips, CEO of Zappi. "Partnering with Woxi enhances our ability to provide always-on insights and sales forecasts, optimizing product development with richer consumer insights." Post this

"Agile research methods have shown to deliver success rates 4-6 times higher than traditional linear methods," said Steve Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Zappi. "Partnering with Woxi enhances our ability to provide always-on insights and sales forecasts, helping brands optimize every aspect of new product development with richer consumer insights and continuously updated sales predictions. We're excited about the future to help our get one step closer to becoming truly consumer-centric."

This partnership has already demonstrated success in a global pilot with PepsiCo, a long-standing Zappi customer and leader in consumer product innovation. With this proven track record, Zappi is excited to extend this innovative solution to its broader customer base, which includes industry giants like McDonald's, Colgate-Palmolive, and Mars.

"We are thrilled about our collaboration with Zappi because their agile consumer insights platform aligns seamlessly with Woxi's commitment to continuous predictive analytics. Together, we offer a transformative, all-encompassing solution that meets our customers' needs for enhanced product innovation.", said Christopher Adrien, CEO at Woxi.

About Zappi

Zappi is the leading consumer insights platform that makes you smarter the more you use it. We help brands make every advertising and product idea better than their last through faster, more affordable, and better consumer insights. Our mission is to help businesses become truly consumer-centric by bringing consumers into every stage of the creative process.

Zappi has been named the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards and one of the hottest martech companies by Business Insider, and our award-winning culture has been recognized by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work, and more.

A certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero, fostering a diverse and equitable workplace, and using our technology to benefit the communities we serve. With over 300 employees in more than 13 countries, we are a hybrid company where career growth is equitable for everyone, whether you do your best work fully remotely, from an office, or a mix of the two.

About Woxi

Woxi is a next-generation predictive analytics platform for innovation decision-makers. Woxi helps drive better innovation decision-making by enabling instantaneous sales predictions and 'what if' scenario planning, for every initiative, at every stage of the development process, using the preferred insights and data our clients already own. Woxi is a global innovation company, building industry-leading frameworks, models, and software. We are modern, agile product development specialists with decades of experience in new product innovation. We work with the largest multinational companies and help teams make better innovation decisions through prediction.

