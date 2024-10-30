Zappi Launches Innovation System, featuring AI Concept Creation Agents, to Transform Product Development Through Connected Insights

"With our Innovation System and AI-driven Concept Creation Agents, we help brands stay ahead of consumer needs and set trends. By embedding consumer-centric innovation into every stage of development, brands can reduce risks, gain market share, and win," said Aaron Kechley, CEO of Zappi. Post this

"One-third of c-suite leaders call innovation the number-one lever for growth, according to McKinsey. But 75% of innovation in the CPG industry fails. That's because new products are routinely disconnected from what consumers want" said Aaron Kechley, CEO of Zappi. "With our Innovation System and revolutionary AI-driven Concept Creation Agents, we empower brands not just to keep up but to stay ahead of consumer needs and set new trends. By embedding consumer-centric innovation into every stage of product development, brands can minimize risks, gain market share, and ultimately, win in their categories."

How Zappi's Innovation System leverages AI-powered tools to support every stage of development:

Create: Customizable AI-powered Concept Creation Agents supercharge traditional ideation by generating new product or service concepts in as little as five minutes. Specialized AI agents combine a brand's connected data asset with advanced large language models to deliver unique, market-relevant ideas validated by consumers. By utilizing consumer feedback from past innovation testing, the agents ensure ideas are not just created quickly but are aligned with what resonates, saving time and resources while improving success rates.

Test: Zappi's suite of testing tools, including Screen It, Optimize It, and Activate It, allows brands to test concepts at any stage of maturity. Whether validating early ideas or optimizing near-final products, these agile research tools provide fast, tailored solutions to gauge consumer responses and refine ideas in real-time.

Analyze: With AI Quick Reports, brands can instantly analyze the results of concept tests, combining qualitative and quantitative data into actionable insights. This feature automatically generates in-depth reports that teams can share with stakeholders, saving time and facilitating faster decision-making.

Optimize: Zappi's AI Concept Optimizer enhances concepts through continuous consumer feedback, with 65% of key metrics improving and 20% showing significant gains compared to the original concept. This tool enables iterative refinements, ensuring product ideas are optimized for success and closely aligned with consumer preferences before launch.

Mariline Alsuar-Dean, Global Insights Director for Intimate Wellness at Reckitt, commented on Zappi's AI Concept Optimizer, saying: "Zappi AI optimizer helps us determine in a matter of seconds how to strengthen our innovation concepts and maximize their chances of success at launch. It also helps us understand how to flex our messaging across the different audiences we want to appeal to. Zappi AI optimizer gives us the speed and agility that we need in a space like sexual wellbeing that is constantly disrupted by new trends in culture, politics, and technology."

Zappi's platform also stores and leverages 100% of past research, helping brands build a learning loop that maximizes the value of their consumer insights. Each project contributes to a centralized data asset that helps brands truly connect with consumers. By building on historical insights and real-time consumer feedback, brands can make more informed, data-driven decisions, continuously refining their strategies to stay ahead of market changes.

"Zappi is transforming insights teams from project managers to strategic advisors," said Steve Phillips, founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "By leveraging AI throughout the entire product-development journey, we're making it easy for insights teams to bring the consumer's voice into every strategic decision. By building a centralized, democratized, and connected data asset, brands can consistently stay connected with consumers and drive faster, more consumer-centric innovation".

Zappi has also been recognized as Best Marketing Insights Platform by the 2023 and 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards and named Best AI Startup by SaaStock, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, AI-powered consumer insights.

ABOUT ZAPPI

Zappi is a leading consumer insights platform providing software that connects brands with consumers. Through connected and continuous consumer insights, Zappi empowers brands to make faster, smarter, and consumer-led decisions in innovation, advertising, and brand development. Today, over 350 brands around the world trust Zappi to win in their markets by bringing the voice of the consumer to the heart of every decision.

Zappi has been recognized as the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards in 2023 and 2024 and is recognized as one of the hottest martech companies by Business Insider.

As a certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to achieving net-zero emissions, fostering an equitable workplace, and using technology to benefit the communities we serve. With over 300 employees across 13+ countries and offices in Boston, London, and Cape Town, Zappi's culture has been recognized by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work, and more.

