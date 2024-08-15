Zappi Named "Best Marketing Insights Platform" for Second Consecutive Year in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious Award Recognizes Zappi's Continued Innovation in Consumer Insights Technology

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappi, the leading consumer insights platform, is proud to announce that it has been named the "Best Marketing Insights Platform" in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. This marks the second consecutive year that Zappi has received this prestigious recognition from MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that highlights the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry.

Zappi's platform revolutionizes market research by providing on-demand insights through advanced AI, supporting over 350 global brands like PepsiCo and McDonald's. It reduces insight gathering from weeks to hours, enabling real-time, consumer-centric decisions. Zappi's platform has transformed market research by delivering on-demand consumer insights through cutting-edge AI technology. Zappi enables marketers to incorporate real consumer feedback into every stage of the creative process. This innovative approach reduces the time needed to gather insights from weeks to hours, providing a proactive, agile, and cost-effective alternative to traditional market research. This allows brands to test ideas more frequently and improve the effectiveness of their advertising and product launches.

"Zappi is honored to once again be recognized by MarTech Breakthrough for our commitment to transforming market research," said Steve Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Zappi. "Our mission is to enable true consumer centricity for every business by embedding consumer feedback into every stage of the creative and innovation process, faster and more affordably to help them grow. This award reinforces our dedication to not just keeping pace with the future of market research, but actively shaping it and driving innovation across the industry."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries in 2024, with Zappi standing out for its unique ability to address fundamental challenges in the market research industry. In 2024, Zappi introduced the Connected Insights Framework, a maturity model that helps brands leverage historical data for smarter decisions, while continually streamlining the research process from data collection to actionable analysis.

"Zappi's platform addresses a critical need in the industry by providing fast, actionable insights that help brands stay agile and consumer-focused," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Their commitment to innovation and excellence is why they are the deserving winner of the 'Best Marketing Insights Platform' award for the second year in a row."

About Zappi

Zappi is the leading consumer insights platform that makes you smarter the more you use it. We help brands make every advertising and product idea better than their last through faster, more affordable, and better consumer insights. Our mission is to help businesses become truly consumer-centric by bringing consumers into every stage of the creative process.

Zappi has been named the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards and one of the hottest martech companies by Business Insider, and our award-winning culture has been recognized by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work, and more.

A certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero, fostering a diverse and equitable workplace, and using our technology to benefit the communities we serve. With over 300 employees in more than 13 countries, we are a hybrid company where career growth is equitable for everyone, whether you do your best work fully remotely, from an office, or a mix of the two.

About MarTech Breakthrough

MarTech Breakthrough, part of Tech Breakthrough, is a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards program honors excellence in marketing, advertising, and sales technology companies, products, and people. The awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

