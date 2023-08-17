Zappi Named "Best Marketing Insights Platform" in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

"With Zappi, brands have a platform where they can validate and optimize their work with feedback from their most important audiences before it goes to market and inspire their next great idea," said Steve Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Zappi. Tweet this

Zappi released Amplify 2.0 in 2023 to further brands' access to rich consumer insights on advertising, Amplify is an advertising development system that combines the best thinking in advertising research to provide a highly predictive measure of an advertisement's impact on short-term sales lift and long-term brand equity. Co-developed by some of the world's leading consumer brands, like PepsiCo, McDonald's, and Reckitt, Amplify 2.0 is proven to improve creative effectiveness by upward of 30% over time.

"We're grateful to MarTech Breakthrough for validating our aim to improve advertising effectiveness for brands with actionable, on-demand consumer insights" said Steve Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Zappi. "Marketers are awash with technology that measures how an advertisement performs, but they lack consistent explanations of why some ads work and others fail. Effective advertising happens when advertisers understand their consumers and create work that connects the brand to their needs. With Zappi, brands have a platform where they can validate and optimize their work with feedback from their most important audiences before it goes to market and inspire their next great idea."

Zappi uses AI and machine learning to augment the market research process. From flagging inauthentic responses or bots to data modeling where Zappi users receive predictable outcomes, Zappi uses technology to return consumer data in hours instead of weeks on projects while setting up teams to continuously learn long-term. Zappi has tested over 100,000 creative ideas and built a unique data asset of over 1.2 billion consumer data points. This living benchmark evolves with each new test, so brands can understand quickly how their new ideas stack up to their past ones.

"Zappi uses AI to arm marketers with on-demand insights, inspiring their best ideas, optimizing their work in progress, and validating their thinking at every step in the creative process. We're thrilled to award them with the 'Best Marketing Insights Platform' award," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Most new products and ads fail when they hit the market because it's hard to understand if a product will resonate with customers before it's launched. Zappi is enabling enterprises to become more agile with real consumer feedback baked into its creation process."

Inspire your ideas and validate your creations so you can create work that people love. To find out more, visit https://www.zappi.io/web.

Zappi is the market research platform for consumer-obsessed insights and marketing teams. More than 350 of the world's most progressive brands use the Zappi platform to better understand consumers, accelerate innovation pipeline, and optimize ads and products before they go to market with pre-launch data.

Zappi has been recognized as one of the hottest martech companies in 2022 by Business Insider and recognized by Newsweek and Comparably for its engaging and inclusive workplace culture. With offices in Boston, London and Cape Town, we are a distributed team where career growth is equitable for everyone.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

