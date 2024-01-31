Zappi Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments in Global Expansion

"I cannot be more thrilled to welcome these inspiring leaders to Zappi who believe in our mission and bring the expertise to help scale our vision of digitizing consumer insights for every business across the globe," said Steve Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Zappi. Post this

"We are deeply committed to revolutionizing the market research industry through AI-enabled technology that enhances processes and ensures our world-class customers are equipped to glean valuable insights from each new data point," said Steve Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Zappi. "We're aligning our business with the global needs of our customers. I cannot be more thrilled to welcome these inspiring leaders to Zappi who believe in our mission and bring the expertise to help scale our vision of digitizing consumer insights for every business across the globe."

Kelly joins Zappi as its chief marketing officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in building brands and driving growth for technology companies, which she'll use to help scale the Zappi brand. A celebrated expert in international marketing, Kelly was a driving force behind HubSpot's international expansion, overseeing remote teams in South America, Europe, and Asia and driving growth across several markets. She is a longtime contributor to Harvard Business Review and the author of three books on how to gain a competitive advantage through international marketing. Based in Boston, Kelly also brings extensive market research experience, having served as Chief Research Officer for CSA Research.

"Zappi is an intrepid brand in market research with an exciting vision for the future of insights," said Kelly. "It's exciting to see how Zappi's technology is enabling best-in-class brands to grow their business and reach more consumers, both locally and globally. More than a platform, Zappi provides marketers with systematized learning to see beyond one-off projects to learn and truly understand today's demanding consumers. I'm thrilled to work with the team to help Zappi customers transform their insights for the better."

Earle, who is based in London, was promoted to International Managing Director from her previous role as EVP of Global Enterprise Partnerships. Joining Zappi in 2016 from GFK, she brings more than two decades of experience in technology and digital consumer insights to further expand Zappi's business development globally. In her previous role with Zappi, Earle was responsible for developing key customer relationships and expanding platform adoption within the enterprise. She has also pioneered and led Zappi's Insights Alliance, which brings together the world's most progressive insights leaders from brands like PepsiCo, Reckitt, Pernod Ricard, and Colgate-Palmolive to transform and advance the insights industry.

"From the technology to the people, joining Zappi has been a formative experience," Earle said. "I am excited to take on the challenge of expanding Zappi's reach in key markets across the globe. With insights in over 50 global markets, Zappi helps the world's leading consumer brands cut through the abstraction of fast-moving consumers to truly understand their wants and needs to create best-in-class products and advertising."

Kelly and Earle's appointments follow the recent hiring of Melissa Clucas as Chief Financial Officer. Based in Boston and boasting more than a decade of expertise in steering high-growth SaaS enterprises, Clucas oversees the global finance, accounting, and revenue operations for Zappi. Her expertise in operational efficiency and process improvements will enable Zappi's continual growth.

ABOUT ZAPPI

Zappi is the leading agile market research platform that makes you smarter the more you use it. We help brands make every advertising and product idea better than their last through faster, more affordable, and better consumer insights. Our mission is to help businesses grow smarter, drive better ways of working, and build stronger brands by bringing consumers into every stage of the creative process.

Zappi has been named the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards and one of the hottest martech companies by Business Insider, and our award-winning culture has been recognized by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work, and more.

A certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero, fostering a diverse and equitable workplace, and using our technology to benefit the communities we serve. With over 300 employees in more than 13 countries, we are a hybrid company where career growth is equitable for everyone, whether you do your best work fully remotely, from an office, or a mix of the two.

