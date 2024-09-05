Zappi Unveils AI Quick Reports, Accelerating Data-Driven Decision Making for Insights Teams

"Brands that thrive innovate at the pace of consumers, bringing insights into every decision," said Steve Phillips, CEO of Zappi. "AI Quick Reports help insights teams use AI to quickly turn raw data into valuable insights, allowing them to focus more on strategy and consumer-centricity." Post this

"Brands that thrive innovate at the pace of consumers – and bring rich insights into every decision," said Steve Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Zappi. "AI Quick Reports reimagines how insights teams can harness AI to put consumers at the center of their creative thinking. By fast-tracking the ability to turn raw data into rich consumer insights, we can empower insights teams to spend less time managing research projects and spend more time influencing strategy; that's how brands become truly consumer -centric."

AI Quick Reports leverages advanced large language models (LLMs) to automatically analyze research data, providing a concise yet detailed overview of both qualitative and quantitative insights. Embedded across Zappi's suite of innovation products, this feature reduces the time spent sifting through data, allowing insights teams to focus on developing innovative products and solutions that truly resonate with consumers. Reports can be accessed directly on the platform or exported for distribution across the organization, enabling teams to:

Get a Better Starting Point: AI Quick Reports deliver an instant, in-depth analysis of how your concept is being received, what to optimize, and why—providing a head start on understanding the impact of your ideas.

AI Quick Reports is now available within Zappi's innovation suite of products, including Activate It and Activate It Early, and soon to be available across its key advertising tools.

To experience AI Quick Reports and see how they can transform your research process, please visit https://www.zappi.io/web/news/AI-Quick-Reports-Zappi/.

About Zappi

Zappi is the leading consumer insights platform that makes you smarter the more you use it. We help brands make every advertising and product idea better than their last through faster, more affordable, and better consumer insights. Our mission is to help businesses become truly consumer-centric by bringing consumers into every stage of the creative process.

Zappi has been named the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards and one of the hottest martech companies by Business Insider, and our award-winning culture has been recognized by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work, and more.

A certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero, fostering a diverse and equitable workplace, and using our technology to benefit the communities we serve. With over 300 employees in more than 13 countries, we are a hybrid company where career growth is equitable for everyone, whether you do your best work fully remotely, from an office, or a mix of the two.

