Zappix Announces Remarkable Business Growth and Portfolio Advancements in 2023

In recognition of its innovative solutions, Zappix received the prestigious "Most Innovative Healthcare Company" and "Top Patient Experience Solution Provider" awards in 2023, specifically highlighting the Zappix Digital Patient Engagement solution. This groundbreaking solution has empowered Zappix's healthcare clients, significantly reducing no-shows and late cancellations, enhancing staff efficiency through workflow automation, and improving patient access.

Throughout the year, Zappix continued to expand its portfolio, adding significant capabilities to the Digital Outreach and Digital Agent Assist products and strengthening the platform's operability, security, and maintainability.

Zappix is poised for continued success in 2024, leveraging strategic partnerships and direct engagements to serve both existing and new clients. The company remains committed to enhancing customer experiences, reducing costs, automating workflows, and driving efficiencies and revenue.

Zappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions – engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents' activities using Digital Agent Assist.

The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.

