Zappix Expands Its Presence In The Services Market, Secures A New Deal With A Healthcare-Adjacent Services Provider

Zappix is set to deploy its comprehensive suite of solutions, encompassing Digital Self-Service, Digital Outreach, and Digital Agent Assist, tailored to meet the specific needs of the healthcare-adjacent services industry. The implementation of Zappix's Digital Engagement Platform is set to amplify customer satisfaction and experience significantly. By leveraging Zappix's cutting-edge offerings, the client anticipates streamlined workflows, reduced transaction costs, automated manual tasks, and heightened operational efficiency.

Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At Zappix, we are delighted to welcome our newest client. This collaboration signifies the comprehensive adoption of our expanded portfolio, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to propelling digital transformation and enriching customer experiences."

In a landscape where the demand for digital solutions is escalating, Zappix continues to lead the charge, empowering organizations to embrace the future of digital customer engagement.

About Zappix

Zappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions – engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents' activities using Digital Agent Assist.

The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.

To learn more about Zappix, go to https://www.zappix.com

