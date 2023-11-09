Zappix Launches Digital Self-Service with Two Europe-Based Utility Clients

"Zappix is proud to launch our Digital Self-Service capabilities with two new clients in Europe," said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix. "By implementing Zappix technology, businesses can deliver exceptional customer experiences while optimizing operations and reducing costs." Post this

Furthermore, the two utility companies stand to benefit from Zappix's omnichannel engagement tools and Visual IVR capabilities. By leveraging this service, the companies' customers gain easy and efficient options to report outages and malfunctions related to public lighting, such as streetlamps and traffic lights, check statuses and account information, troubleshooting, and guided visual FAQs. This enhancement elevates their customer service offerings, streamlines operations, and significantly reduces call center volume, resulting in substantial cost savings.

"Zappix is proud to launch our Digital Self-Service capabilities with two new clients in Europe," said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix. "By implementing Zappix technology, businesses can deliver exceptional customer experiences while optimizing operations and reducing costs. We are excited to work closely with our new clients and partners as we continue our growth and global expansion."

With these two strategic launches, Zappix continues to push the boundaries of digital self-service technology, ensuring that enterprises can meet the evolving demands of their customer base.

About Zappix

Zappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions - engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents' activities using Digital Agent Assist.

The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.

To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.

