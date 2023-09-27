Zappix Recognized as the "Most Innovative Healthcare Company" in 2023 by CXO Outlook® Magazine

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as the Most Innovative Healthcare Company of 2023," says Yossi Abraham, President and CEO of Zappix. "Zappix's Digital Patient Engagement Solution serves as a bridge, connecting patients with the care they deserve while empowering healthcare providers with the tools to deliver personalized, responsive communication." Tweet this

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as the Most Innovative Healthcare Company of 2023," says Yossi Abraham, President and CEO of Zappix. "Zappix's Digital Patient Engagement Solution serves as a bridge, connecting patients with the care they deserve while empowering healthcare providers with the tools to deliver personalized, responsive communication."

The heart of Zappix's innovation lies in its cloud-based solution, which streamlines workflows and seamlessly integrates with Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and back-end systems. The digital solution provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite, equipping healthcare providers with invaluable insights for informed decision-making.

The company's expertise in digital customer engagement has been harnessed to enrich care quality, streamline clinic operations, and redefine the patient experience. Zappix's Digital Patient Engagement Solution helps with conveying pre and post procedure instructions, scheduling and appointment confirmation, patient education, referrals, and digital intake processes.

The real-world impact of Zappix's solution is evident:

Complex procedure late cancellations have decreased from 15% to under 2%.

No-show rates have significantly improved, declining from 17% to under 5%.

Automated referral reminders have doubled the success rate of booked referral appointments from 33% to over 65%

Digital surveys have garnered real-time feedback, leading to a cascade of glowing 5-star reviews on platforms like Google.

Receiving the "Most Innovative Healthcare Company" award for 2023 by CXO Outlook® Magazine is a testament to Zappix's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare, and it underscores the company's pivotal role in shaping the future of patient engagement.

About Zappix

Zappix transforms the patient journey with easy-to-use, modern digital patient engagement tools to improve the quality of care and increase patient satisfaction and loyalty. The cloud-based solutions enable workflow automation, rapid developments, seamless integration to EMRs & back-end systems, and provide a comprehensive Analytics Suite.

Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automation of revenue-generating use cases.

To learn more about Zappix, go to healthcare.zappix.com.

Contact

Zappix, Inc.

[email protected]

(781) 739-2770

Shannon Colbert

[email protected]

SOURCE Zappix