Zappix Reports Significant No-Show Reductions for its Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Clients Using Zappix Digital Patient Engagement Solutions During 2023

Zappix reports the following improvements during the year 2023:

No-show rates slashed by 72%: Clients leveraging Zappix have witnessed a dramatic decrease in no-shows, descending from an average of 17% to 5%.

Late cancellations cut by 87%: The platform has also empowered practices to significantly reduce late cancellations, bringing them down from 15% to just 2%.

Zappix's cloud-based Digital Patient Engagement solution tackles this issue by leveraging workflow automation, rapid deployments, integration to EMRs & back-end systems, and providing a comprehensive Actionable Analytics Suite, leading to overall clinical and operational efficiency.

"Our Digital Patient Engagement Solution is revolutionizing the way healthcare providers optimize patient engagement, reduce operational inefficiencies, and improve access," said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO at Zappix. "These remarkable results demonstrate our unwavering commitment to transforming the healthcare experience for both providers and patients."

Key features contributing to Zappix's success include:

Pre-Procedure Instructions: The Zappix Digital Patient Engagement Solution delivers timely, visual, digital, and easily accessible pre-procedure instructions to remind and prepare patients for appointments.

Omnichannel Engagement: Patients enjoy a frictionless patient experience through multi-channel proactive engagement (text messages and emails) and outreach capabilities.

Workflow Automation: Integrating seamlessly with existing EMRs, Zappix Digital Patient Engagement Solution automates the process of sending the right message to the right patient via the right channel at the right time.

Patient Satisfaction Surveys: Timely surveys gauge patient experience and provide insights into future improvements. In addition, Zappix connects patients with external review sites to improve the competitiveness of the providers.

Actionable Analytics: The built-in Analytics Suite provides valuable insights into patient behaviors and trends, driving informed decision-making and continuous improvement.

About Zappix

Zappix transforms the patient journey with an AI-Powered Digital Patient Engagement Platform to improve the quality of care and increase patient access & satisfaction. The cloud-based solution enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, integration to EMRs and back-end systems, and provides a comprehensive Actionable Analytics Suite.

Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI by improving quality of care, increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty, improving patient access and financial outcomes, and increasing hospitals' competitive advantage and positioning.

To learn more about Zappix, go to healthcare.zappix.com.

