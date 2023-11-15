Zappix Revolutionizes Digital Patient Engagement with Seamless Integration into Leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) System

Zappix, a frontrunner in Digital Patient Engagement solutions, proudly announces its latest breakthrough in healthcare technology with seamless integration into a leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform.
BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, a frontrunner in Digital Patient Engagement solutions, proudly announces its latest breakthrough in healthcare technology with seamless integration into a leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform. This innovative development empowers patients to schedule, reschedule, and complete payments in real time, marking a significant leap forward in Zappix's commitment to transforming patient engagement.
Integrating the prominent EHR platform reflects Zappix's dedicated focus on revolutionizing the healthcare industry. Through Zappix's Digital Patient Engagement platform, patients can effortlessly manage appointments, including scheduling new ones and confirming, canceling, or rescheduling existing ones—all from their digital devices. This visual, digital, and frictionless experience eliminates the need for direct communication with schedulers. Moreover, this enhancement facilitates digital payments, enriching the overall patient journey.
Healthcare providers leveraging Zappix's solution have reported tangible benefits, including enhanced access, increased revenues, and reduced administrative burdens by automating manual tasks. The comprehensive Zappix Digital Patient Engagement Solution offers services such as Patient Outreach, Referral Management, Real-time Scheduling, Pre and Post Procedure Instructions, Digital Patient Education, Digital Intake Process, Digital Payments, and Surveys.
Yossi Abraham, President and CEO of Zappix, expressed the company's commitment to reshaping patient engagement: "Our goal at Zappix is to empower healthcare providers to redefine their patient interactions, delivering exceptional experiences while driving operational efficiencies and improving access. This integration with a leading EHR platform is a pivotal stride in our mission to establish the best Digital Patient Engagement solution in the market."
Zappix's digital technologies enable healthcare providers to streamline processes, delivering personalized and accessible health services that result in better patient outcomes, improved access, and reduced healthcare spending. The Zappix Analytics Suite provides essential insights tailored to various organizational needs, including Operational Reporting, Business Analytics, and Actionable Analytics. Operating seamlessly in the background of each interaction, the analytics suite produces actionable intelligence based on patient behaviors and user trends throughout the Patient Journey.
About Zappix
Zappix transforms the patient journey with AI-powered Digital Patient Engagement platform to improve the quality of care and increase patient access & satisfaction.The cloud-based solution enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, integration to EMRs & back-end systems, and provides a comprehensive Actionable Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI by improving quality of care, increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty, improving patient access and financial outcomes, and increasing hospitals' competitive advantage and positioning.
To learn more about Zappix, go to healthcare.zappix.com.
