Zappix Unveils Latest Iteration of Digital Outreach Solution to Elevate Customer Engagement

The enhanced capabilities include:

The enhanced capabilities include:

Upgraded Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities to allow flexible data structures and expanded integration of 3rd party systems.

Completed deep integration with Amazon Connect to allow agents to manage all outreach touchpoints (digital and voice) in the Zappix Portal.

Enhanced automation capabilities to increase the campaign success rates.

Enriched email editing capabilities within the Campaign Manager.

Improved analytics - reporting across all inbound and outbound channels.

Introduced performance reporting to track relevant KPIs and campaign metrics.

By automating workflows and facilitating personalized interactions with triggers and predefined digital journeys, the platform revolutionizes communication strategies. Messages can be finely tuned based on customer preferences and past behaviors. The enhanced scheduling feature within Digital Outreach empowers businesses to execute campaigns efficiently, delivering messages at optimal times for maximum impact.

Prakash Guggilam, CTO at Zappix, commented, "Zappix Digital Outreach has been enhanced to enable businesses to adopt a Proactive Customer Care approach. Our innovative solution not only digitizes engagement but also streamlines workflows, all while personalizing content for our customers. We are thrilled to present a comprehensive platform that merges cutting-edge technology with exceptional flexibility."

This platform enhancement promises to elevate outreach strategies, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty while boosting the overall success of outreach campaigns.

About Zappix

Zappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions – engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents' activities using Digital Agent Assist.

The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.

To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.

Contact

Zappix, Inc.

[email protected]

(781) 739-2770

Shannon Colbert

[email protected]

