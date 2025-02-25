Zark Expands Revenue Opportunities for Multifamily Owners With Addition of Rentable Items

"The next level of the Zark smartphone and web apps expands our reservation system to provide increased amenity utilization for residents. This is truly a new way for owners and operators to leverage community spaces to fully maximize net operating income." Post this

Zark's Rentable Items, now available, gives residents the ability to rent storage space, garages, carports, bike storage and more. Zark clients can customize the availability of these items, as well as set rates for each one.

With ancillary revenue streams becoming increasingly important for multifamily owners and operators as they face the challenges of 2025, maximizing revenue potential for already available features and amenities is increasingly appealing since it doesn't require additional capital investment and can greatly increase resident satisfaction.

"So many communities have amenities being underutilized, simply because residents don't know they're available," said Dane Bendixen, chief product officer at Zark. "Zark adds a level of efficiency to the rental process previously unavailable to multifamily. Via an elegant, customer-centric platform, owners can offer residents choice with convenient terms without burdening onsite teams to manage the reservations."

Zark's platform manages resident parking and rentable items by enabling residents to reserve spaces, garages, storage spaces and more from a user-friendly app. Amenities and rentable items can be customized to provide hourly, daily or monthly reservations. Communities are offering a simple, risk-free solution to residents—properties even get a revenue share—without burdening the residents with a fee that feels like a rent increase. The result is enhanced resident satisfaction and reputation.

About Zark

A leading technology-enabled parking and amenities management provider, Zark improves the resident experience by reducing frustration and generating ancillary income for operators. Zark optimizes parking with an intuitive platform that enables residents and guests to reserve underutilized spaces, as well as streamlines parking enforcement for property teams with real-time tracking, customizable violations and towing coordination. Additionally, Zark's new Rentable Items feature helps properties maximize their amenities by offering hourly, daily and monthly rentals for garages, storage units and other assets—enhancing the resident experience and driving meaningful ancillary income for operators without capital expense or hefty fees. For more information, visit zarkparking.com or LinkedIn.

