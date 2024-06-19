Zark Experiences Significant Growth as Multifamily Realizes Benefits of Parking Management

Zark's automated solutions are the best avenue to addressing issues with an amenity that is one of the most important to renters. Post this

"Increasing rental units and reductions in parking mandates across the country are creating challenges for resident parking. Communities are seeing that Zark's automated solutions are the best avenue to addressing issues with an amenity that is one of the most important to renters," said Zark CEO Todd Katler. "Owners and operators are now able to remove the parking burden from both residents and onsite teams. This ultimately improves the resident experience and net operating income."

Zark will soon launch its Rentable Items solution which will give operators an easy way to maximize ancillary revenue without burdening onsite teams. This solution will allow residents to roll parking, self-storage and other rentable items right into their rent payment with ease, simplifying the resident experience.

"Parking is not the only task consuming the valuable time of leasing teams, who should be focused on conversions and community-building," said Dane Bendixen, Vice President of Product at Zark. "Our latest feature automates the mundane task of amenity rentals, increasing the overall efficiency of portfolios and greatly assisting centralization efforts."

Zark's platform manages vacant parking by enabling residents and their guests to reserve spaces for a low daily rate. Communities are offering a simple, risk-free solution to residents — properties even get a revenue share — without burdening the residents with a fee that feels like a rent increase. The result is a reduction in resident frustration and negative reviews.

About Zark

Zark is a leading technology-enabled parking management provider, offering convenient solutions to multifamily parking challenges on any device. Zark allows residents and their guests to book parking spaces on a property quickly and conveniently for up to seven days. Owners and operators can lease unused spaces in the community, as well as the spaces of residents who have moved out. The app also provides parking management without the need for onsite teams, including tracking of repeat parking offenders, customized violations and towing — all from a single, easy-to-use app. For more information, visit zarkparking.com or LinkedIn.

