Zark Introduces New Features to Overcome Multifamily Parking Hurdles

1-Click Login, Apple Pay and New Web App Makes Parking Easier
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zark, a groundbreaking service that increases parking availability at multifamily communities by empowering residents to reserve parking spaces affordably, announced today three new resident features to its award-winning parking management solution. The enhancements are designed to make the user experience even more harmonious through a new web app and faster payment options.
"No one thinks parking is a problem until it is," said Zark CEO Todd Katler. "As states and cities remove parking minimums and developers reduce parking ratios, owners and operators are also seeing a strain on available parking. Implementing a seamless platform to alleviate stress and maintain resident satisfaction is imperative. Zark offers the ideal solution with minimal investment for property owners."
To help property owners address these challenges and maximize the use of available spaces, Zark is taking steps to make it even easier for residents and their guests to reserve spots:
- Apple Pay Integration — Zark provides a quick, secure way to handle parking payments. Apple Pay integration means hassle-free transactions and reduced checkout times without the need to manually enter payment details.
- 1-Click Login with Google and Apple — Zark users can access the app using their Google or Apple credentials alongside the conventional email and password. This feature brings simplicity to signing in instantly, ensuring access is always a click away and safeguarded by the latest in security technology.
- Zark Web App — The launch of a responsive web app guarantees access to Zark from anywhere, on any device and at any time without the need to download the mobile app. The web app features the full functionality of the Zark mobile app, including real-time availability, reservation bookings, payment options and much more. This feature and 1-click login are slated for release in Spring 2024.
"With a mission to improve parking for owners, property teams and residents, we continuously examine ways to augment and refine our solutions," said Dane Bendixen, Vice President of Product at Zark. "Property performance is increasingly dependent on resident happiness, so any pain points that can be addressed are a massive benefit for property owners."
Zark's platform manages vacant parking by enabling residents and their guests to reserve spaces for a low daily rate. Communities are offering a simple, risk-free solution to residents — properties even get a revenue share — without burdening the residents with a fee that feels like a rent increase. The result is a reduction in resident frustration and negative reviews.
"Zark Parking has been a great addition to our community," Silvia Garcia, Floating Community Manager for MG Properties, said. "One of our biggest complaints is regarding parking, and Zark has helped us overcome that objection with residents and prospective residents."
About Zark
Zark is a leading technology-enabled parking management provider, offering convenient solutions to multifamily parking challenges. Utilizing a mobile app, Zark allows residents and their guests to book parking spaces on a property quickly and conveniently for up to seven days. Owners and operators can lease unused spaces in the community, as well as the spaces of residents who have moved out. The app also provides parking management without the need for onsite teams, including tracking of repeat parking offenders, customized violations and towing — all from a single, easy-to-use app. For more information, visit zarkparking.com or LinkedIn.
