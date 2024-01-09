Zark Parking Expands Team, Efforts to Alleviate Growing Multifamily Parking Problems

"I am excited to welcome Sarah to the Zark team, where she will be key to building on our phenomenal growth." Post this

Zark is rolling out several features this winter on the resident side of the app, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, which provide a smoother, user-friendly experience for its more than 128,000 users. Since April 2023, the company has seen its accounts more than double and is now used by six of the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) Top 10 Managers.

"I'm really excited to be part of the Zark Parking team, and ready to bring a new edge to our marketing initiatives in the multifamily sector," Wyman said. "Our mission is straightforward: elevate our brand and forge genuine connections with both our clients and residents in multifamily communities. It's about more than just a service; we're starting conversations and showing how our parking solutions truly make a difference in people's lives. I'm looking forward to engaging with our community and bringing these stories to the forefront."

In her new role, Wyman will analyze market trends and customer insights, ensuring the company's strategies are data-driven and results-oriented. Before joining Zark, Wyman worked as Director of Brand Marketing at Crowdz, a financial technology software company supporting small businesses. She has more than a decade of experience in business-to-business and business-to-consumer in the tech and SaaS industries to drive growth and innovation for growing startups.

Zark is committed to enhancing the multifamily experience for residents, as well as their guests, by providing community parking on their terms. This enables properties to provide a simple, elegant solution to residents without burdening the residents with a fee that feels like a rent increase. The result is a reduction in resident frustration and negative reviews. The powerful, risk-free solution is free of cost to apartment operators, and properties participate in a revenue share from the reservations.

About Zark

Zark is a leading technology-enabled parking management provider, offering convenient solutions to multifamily parking challenges. Utilizing a mobile app, Zark allows residents and their guests to quickly and conveniently book parking spaces on a property for up to seven days. Owners and operators can lease unused spaces in the community, as well as the spaces of residents who have moved out. The app also provides parking management without the need for onsite teams, including tracking of repeat parking offenders, customized violations and towing — all from a single, easy-to-use app. For more information, visit zarkparking.com or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

LinnellTaylor Marketing

Darcey Leach

Account Manager

303.682.5005

[email protected]

Media Contact

Darcey Leach, Zark, 1 303.682.5005, darcey@linnelltaylor.com, zarkparking.com

SOURCE Zark