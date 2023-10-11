Zark Parking Solutions Expands Engineering and Accounts Teams

"We are delighted to welcome Landon, Ray and Adelene to the Zark family." Tweet this

Zark has nearly doubled the contracted units over the last few months, including full portfolio rollouts for Nextmetro and Catalysts. In addition, they are partnering with MG. The company will be rolling out several features this fall including Apple Pay, Google Pay and more.

As Director of Engineering, Poch's focus will be building competencies, instituting best practices and expanding on how Zark's solutions help clients and residents. Prior to Zark, he was the Principal Software Engineer at Cvent and brings more than 15 years of hands-on software engineering experience, delivering solutions in a wide variety of industries. In addition to his work in systems design and architecture to support web-scale products, Poch has released applications spanning an extensive variety of native and web platforms.

Phelan was the Senior Frontend Developer at Avantgarde Finance before moving to Zark. He has more than 20 years of professional experience as a software engineer focusing on frontend and full-stack development. Phelan possesses an extensive history of working in both start-ups and established businesses from multiple industries including blockchain, airline analytics, logistics software, hotel bookings and more.

Before joining Zark as an Account Manager, Adalene Keller worked the same position at Anyone Home. She has over 10 years of experience in customer success, managing a large portfolio of CRM SaaS accounts at Anyone Home. Keller was an integral part of the start-up and helped the company grow from one major single-family client to a successful multi-family property management solution.

Zark empowers properties to lease vacant parking spaces to residents and guests for a low daily rate. This enables the properties to provide a simple, elegant solution to residents risk-free — properties even get a revenue share — without burdening the residents with a fee that feels like a rent increase.The result is a reduction in resident frustration and negative reviews. The powerful solution is free of cost to apartment operators, and properties participate in a revenue share from the reservations.

About Zark

Zark is a leading technology-enabled parking management provider, offering convenient solutions to multifamily parking challenges. Utilizing a mobile app, Zark allows residents and their guests to quickly and conveniently book parking spaces on a property for up to seven days. Owners and operators can lease unused spaces in the community, as well as the spaces of residents who have moved out. The app also provides parking management without the need for onsite teams, including tracking of repeat parking offenders, customized violations and towing — all from a single, easy-to-use app. For more information, visit zarkparking.com or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

LinnellTaylor Marketing

Darcey Leach

Account Manager

303.682.5005

[email protected]

Media Contact

Darcey Leach, Zark, 1 303.682.5005, [email protected], zarkparking.com

SOURCE Zark