Zark Parking Solutions Wins Multi-Housing News 2023 Excellence Award for Best Technology

The Zark Parking Solutions team is honored to be presented with the 2023 MHN Excellence Award, recognizing our hard work and dedication in addressing a growing problem in multifamily Post this

"The Zark Parking Solutions team is honored to be presented with the 2023 MHN Excellence Award, recognizing our hard work and dedication in addressing a growing problem in multifamily," said Todd Katler, CEO of Zark. "Our solution, which comes with no ongoing costs for multifamily owners and operators, simplifies parking for residents and onsite teams. Parking remains one of the most important amenities in any community, and legislation and housing trends are continuing to strain parking ratios. We appreciate MHN for recognizing Zark's valuable contribution."

Zark empowers properties to lease vacant parking spaces to residents and guests for a low daily rate. This enables the properties to provide a simple, elegant solution to residents risk-free — properties even get a revenue share — without burdening the residents with a fee that feels like a rent increase. The result is a reduction in resident frustration and negative reviews. The powerful solution has no ongoing fees for apartment operators, and properties participate in a revenue share from the reservations.

The 17th Annual MHN Excellence Awards recognized the year's most outstanding multifamily technology, developments, business strategies and professionals, handing out 87 gold, silver and bronze awards across 34 categories. The event was held on November 30 in New York.

About Zark

Zark is a leading technology-enabled parking management provider, offering convenient solutions to multifamily parking challenges. Utilizing a mobile app, Zark allows residents and their guests to quickly and conveniently book parking spaces on a property for up to seven days. Owners and operators can lease unused spaces in the community, as well as the spaces of residents who have moved out. The app also provides parking management without the need for onsite teams, including tracking of repeat parking offenders, customized violations and towing — all from a single, easy-to-use app. For more information, visit zarkparking.com or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Darcey Leach, Zark Parking, 1 (303) 682-5005, [email protected], zarkparking.com

SOURCE Zark Parking