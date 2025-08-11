Zartico Launches Groundbreaking Visitor Intelligence Suite, Delivering the Most Comprehensive View of the Consumer Journey to Date

"This isn't just another dashboard," said Sarah Lehman, CEO of Zartico. "It's the missing intelligence layer for the place-based economy, finally connecting digital intent with physical action and showing the true impact of every strategy, dollar, and decision." Post this

"This isn't just another dashboard," said Sarah Lehman, CEO of Zartico. "It's the missing intelligence layer for the place-based economy, finally connecting digital intent with physical action and showing the true impact of every strategy, dollar, and decision."

A Behavioral Blueprint Built on Reality—Not Estimates

Unlike traditional tools that rely on modeled data, Zartico's platform is built on actual visitor movement and spend, empowering place-based organizations, from tourism marketers, resorts, attractions, and beyond, to:

Reveal real-time ROI and hidden value

Understand market conversion and on-site visitor behavior

Map interconnected patterns of movement and spending

Design better visitor experiences driven by behavioral data

Make fast, evidence-based decisions

Identify top-performing and emerging markets with clarity

Create accurate personas and targeted campaigns rooted in real behavior

Bringing Enterprise-Grade Insight to the Place Economy

Global brands have long used behavioral intelligence to drive strategy, from pricing to partnerships. Now, Zartico is bringing that same strategic edge to the tourism and experience sectors, offering insights not just into what happened, but why it happened and what to do next.

Addressing a $64 Billion Blind Spot

The tourism economy generates $64 billion annually, yet decision-making too often relies on incomplete, fragmented or outdated data. Zartico's full-stack Visitor Intelligence Solutions Suite changes that, empowering stakeholders with the tools they need to measure impact, guide investments, and future-proof their destinations.

"We've spent years watching destinations and organizations try to plan with only half the picture," said Nicole Brownell, COO of Zartico. "What makes a place special is human connection, and you can't build that with guesswork. LI Spatial Archive isn't just more data: it's a smarter foundation for strategy, justification, and long-term success."

The Zartico Visitor Intelligence Solutions Suite includes these new solutions for place-based organizations:

Z5 is the next-generation solution of Zartico's flagship product ZDOS ® . Z5 streamlines integrated visitor intelligence into a modern user-first interface for destination performance, leveraging Quality Visitor Index (QVI), destination lift, advanced profile building capabilities, Local Lens and Executive Pulse.

. Z5 streamlines integrated visitor intelligence into a modern user-first interface for destination performance, leveraging Quality Visitor Index (QVI), destination lift, advanced profile building capabilities, Local Lens and Executive Pulse. Zartico Media Attribution is a purpose-built marketing performance solution designed for the place-based economy that delivers what growth and media strategists need plus footfall attribution. Media Attribution delivers insights in three powerful, distinct buckets: visitor intelligence metrics, performance metrics and economic impact metrics.

Zartico Visitor Journey App is a movement visualization tool that places the power of visitor behavior in connection with place, by exploring where visitors go before and after events and key locations to benchmark performance, identify product gaps and accelerators, and unlock untapped opportunity visitors. This solution is on-demand and real-time.

With the clearest, most complete lens on visitor behavior available today, place-based organizations can now plan confidently, activate precisely, and lead with intelligence that reflects the real world.

About Zartico

Zartico is a leading visitor intelligence company purpose-built for place-based industries. Our solutions fuse data science with real-world behavior to provide comprehensive insight into the visitor journey—spanning behavioral patterns, economic impact, and marketing effectiveness. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Zartico serves a wide range of clients, such as destinations, resorts, attractions, arenas, and agencies. For more information, please visit www.zartico.com.

