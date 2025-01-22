Zartico Launches Marketing Performance Solutions, Redefines Attribution and Invests in the Future of Technology and Travel and Entertainment

Data quality is the single most important component to attribution accuracy. This was the key finding to trust in our development and is the foundation for DCO. Post this

"I focused on how this product creates a clear picture of what attribution looks like. And so, for us, using actionable geolocation, spending and lodging-powered insights will remove the guesswork of what we are trying to see as marketers. In 2025, I plan to look at how we optimize our campaigns in real-time, target high-value visitors through origin market analysis, and how we improve vendor performance evaluations," said Timothy Bush, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Lake Charles.

Zartico is introducing its new, industry-leading Digital Campaign Optimization (DCO) attribution product. Built and guided through a 6-month pilot alongside leading agencies that specialize in travel and place-based marketing solutions such as Miles Partnership, MMGY, BVK, and Noble Studios, DCO's suite includes client-direct outputs, and an Agency Connect feed for advanced data modeling. Metrics are focused on performance and the ability to optimize campaigns for maximum impact and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

Impression metrics answer questions such as: Am I serving ads to the right audiences, at the right frequencies? And what is the optimal reach and frequency for conversions? Conversion metrics allow campaign optimization based on visitation and visitation purposes while also providing timing between ads and visits. Comparison metrics consider if campaign tactics are aligned with ad-influenced behavior if a campaign is distributing visitors throughout the destination, and if all marketing efforts combined are influencing quality visits and impact. Unlike other products that emphasize reporting or monitoring, Zartico's DCO activates action and tactical strategy.

"In previous iterations of our media plan, we've had a good idea directionally. But now what we can do (with DCO) is understand if they were served an ad, did they show up in the market? How is that impacting spend and lift, and how do different channels support different parts of the funnel? With other tools we receive only a raw output. We don't get to see how the information is flowing through the pixel. This new product from Zartico does a really good job of understanding the needs of both the agencies and their clients and creating solutions that speak to those things," said Danni Winter, Performance Marketing Director, Noble Studios.

DCO complements Zartico's integrated marketing solutions product line. Their solutions identify quality visitation through understanding the visitors who come, what they spend and how long they stay. Technology includes market indexing, profile building, impact reports, benchmarks, comparative analysis, and DCO's twin product, Website Attribution, which provides access to walled-garden media as well as content performance.

"Data quality is the single most important component to attribution accuracy. This was the key finding to trust in our development and is the foundation for DCO. DCO and our integrated products serve our customers and their agencies the best tools available to generate the largest ROAS from their digital advertising and impact from their marketing efforts, targeted at the highest value customers," said Nicole Brownell, COO of Zartico.

"As Zartico has put together their product, they've thrown out a lot of the assumptions. They've re-formulated what makes sense and where those quality benchmarks are that make the data more usable, not just from a pure quantity standpoint, but asking 'is this actually an effective number to work with," Gray Lawry, SVP, Strategy and Insights, Miles Partnership.

Zartico's advanced data modeling is carving the way to the company's expansion beyond Destination Marketing organizations and into the broader travel and entertainment industries. Zartico now serves marketers and agencies promoting destinations, resorts, ski areas, attractions, and arenas.

"We're in an ever-changing landscape, and for us to have resulted in real time, as opposed to months after, is going to make us a lot smarter in decision making. As a very weather-dependent destination, and having several different audiences that we are targeting, we're constantly trying to pivot and shift our messages. DCO assists us in making those decisions as quickly as possible," said Stuart Maas, Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development, Visit Lake Tahoe.

Zartico's marketing performance solutions are designed to drive real-world results — precisely targeting the right customer with the right message, to bring them to a destination at just the right time. DCO evaluates opportunities to acquire high-value customers and enables users to act on the information quickly and efficiently by reducing waste and maximizing ROI.

"Zartico's new DCO product is well positioned to support agencies and DMOs with detailed, actionable data around diverse visitor economies and website attribution to ensure the highest ROI media spends are occurring," said Ryan Kruizenga, Zartico board member and General Partner at Arthur Ventures, a Minneapolis-based venture capital firm that led Zartico's $20 million in Series A funding in September 2022 with deep expertise in B2B software.

Zartico is a leading marketing technology company that applies advanced data science and proprietary technology to deliver innovative marketing performance solutions to the travel and entertainment industries. By transforming complex data into actionable insights, Zartico illuminates the hidden patterns of people and places, empowering marketers to identify and engage their ideal customers optimally, optimize marketing tactics to maximize effectiveness and efficiency and communicate real-world impact.

Zartico's mission is to empower organizations to realize the possibilities of the world's places through improved data intelligence and strategic decision-making. With a full spectrum of data science, benchmarking, and analytical tools, ZDOS® harnesses and streamlines complex data for destinations to use in marketing, growth management, and sustainability efforts. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Zartico has decades of experience in technology, tourism, and destination and travel marketing.

