Zatitude Luxury Apartments Named to 2025 ORA® Elite 1% Power Ranking as Only Fort Walton Beach Community Recognized

"Being recognized in the top 1% nationwide is a direct reflection of the experience our residents have every day. We are proud to be part of a community that not only supports the region's growth, but also contributes back to the US Air Force's mission." Post this

The ORA® (Online Reputation Assessment) score evaluates more than 150,000 apartment communities nationwide using resident reviews across multiple platforms and internet listing services. In 2025, a total of 1,312 conventional apartment communities earned the ORA® Elite 1% distinction. Only communities achieving a score of 94 or higher, along with a minimum volume of reviews, qualify for the ranking. Zatitude Luxury Apartments is the only apartment community in Fort Walton Beach recognized in this year's ORA® Elite 1% ranking.

Developed by The Jay Odom Group and managed by RAM Partners, Zatitude opened in 2024 as part of Freedom Tech Center, a mixed-use development designed to serve the region's growing workforce, military personnel, and expanding professional base. Within its first full year of operations, the community has already been recognized among the top 1% of apartment communities nationwide. The 312-unit community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and is designed to support both local residents and those connected to nearby military and defense operations.

Located approximately eight minutes from both Eglin Air Force Base and the back gate of Hurlburt Field, Zatitude provides direct access to key employment hubs, including the medical district, HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS), the Okaloosa County Courthouse, and multiple defense contractors. Its central location allows residents to move efficiently throughout the region while avoiding high-volume tourist traffic, with the Emerald Coast beaches still within a 15- to 20-minute drive.

The property is built on land leased through an Enhanced Use Lease agreement with Eglin Air Force Base, a model that returns a portion of revenue generated on the site back to the base to support its ongoing mission. This structure allows Freedom Tech Center to meet critical community needs, including housing, while directly supporting military infrastructure at Eglin Air Force Base. This structure reflects a broader mission for future growth for Northwest Florida.

"Being recognized in the top 1% nationwide reflects the experience our residents have every day," said Laura Thompson, Community Manager of Zatitude. "From the quality of construction to the sense of community we've built here, our goal has always been to create a place where people feel connected, supported, and proud to call home."

Zatitude was designed with a focus on community lifestyle, comfort, and modern living. Apartment features include enhanced sound-suppression construction, nine-foot ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies or sunrooms. The construction approach prioritizes noise reduction and long-term livability, a distinguishing factor for residents working varied schedules.

Community amenities extend beyond traditional apartment offerings. Residents have access to a resort-style saltwater pool with a sun deck, an expansive outdoor kitchen and grilling areas, covered entertainment spaces, a fitness center with premium equipment, a sauna, coworking areas, entertainment lounges, and a Zen den. The property is also designed to be highly pet-friendly, featuring a dog park and dog wash station, along with ample green space for daily use.

In addition to its on-site amenities, Zatitude is integrated into the larger Freedom Tech Center environment, offering residents access to a broader ecosystem. The development includes two custom-designed hotels — Home2 Suites by Hilton and Holiday Inn Express & Suites — which feature a conference center, meeting space, and a full-service bar with food. Zatitude residents receive exclusive discounts at both hotel properties.

Freedom Tech Center is anchored by a two-acre central park featuring a 200-ft flagpole with the largest American flag in the state of Florida, and serves as a hub for recurring community events. The development continues to expand, with multiple technology and innovation-focused companies under construction and expected to open in 2026, including Beast Code, Bit-Wizards, Talking Parents, and Grow With Us, an early learning center.

Monthly resident events and programming further support community engagement, reinforcing the development's live-work-play environment.

Zatitude has maintained strong online performance, with an average Google rating between 4.9 and 5 stars, reflecting consistent resident satisfaction since opening.

The community currently offers a 5% monthly rental discount for active-duty military, retirees, and reservists, preferred employers, along with limited-time move-in incentives.

About Zatitude Luxury Apartments Zatitude Luxury Apartments is a 312-unit residential community located within Freedom Tech Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Developed by The Jay Odom Group and managed by RAM Partners, the community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes designed to serve military personnel, professionals, the community, and the region's growing workforce through modern design, strategic location, and integrated community living.

Media Contact: Mimy Kincaid

The Jay Odom Group

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zatitudeapartments.com

SOURCE Zatitude Luxury Apartments