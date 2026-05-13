Zavaté Minority Shareholder Sells IP Assets to Majority Shareholder

We will continue to manufacture Zavaté scrubs with the same eye for detail that customers have come to expect, including color matching and high-quality, technical fabrics. Post this

YotYoz Studio will be ready to fill retailers' inventory needs from their Carrollton, Texas-based distribution center in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the former co-owner will be liquidating a limited amount of seasonal and broken inventory while she concludes Zavaté business at her Dallas, Texas facility.

Brian Hu, YotYoz Studio CEO, provided the following questions and answers for medical uniform retailers:

Q: Will the Zavaté brands continue to focus on group business?

A: Yes. Outfitting groups in a variety of colors, styles, and sizes will remain central to the Zavaté brand core values.

Q: Will the fit stay the same?

A: Yes. As the only manufacturer who ever sewed Zavaté scrubs and lab coats, we have the patterns and specs. Therefore, the garment fit in existing categories will not change.

Q: Will the color standards stay the same?

A: Yes. We will continue to manufacture Zavaté scrubs with the same eye for detail that customers have come to expect, including color matching and high-quality, technical fabrics.

Q: Will marketing assets be available?

A: Yes. Existing marketing assets such as images and videos will still be available. Additionally, the YotYoz Studio marketing team will add fresh marketing assets along with future product launches.

Q: Will YotYoz Studio sell Zavaté scrubs on Amazon?

A: No. We have no plans to sell Zavaté brands on Amazon. We value our retailer relationships and look forward to growing together.

Media Contact

Julie Lindsey, YotYoz Studio, LLC, 1 469-463-2736, [email protected]

SOURCE YotYoz Studio, LLC