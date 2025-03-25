ZCorum Offers an Immediate Service Activation Solution for Operators with DZS Fiber Equipment

In addition to resolving the potential support issues with DZS, FiberVU is compatible with other fiber vendors, including Calix, Nokia, and platforms that are often deployed outside the U.S. Post this

FiberVU's multivendor support will also smooth the transition for operators as they move from DZS to other fiber platforms. "In addition to resolving the potential support issues with DZS, FiberVU is compatible with other fiber vendors, including Calix, Nokia, and platforms that are often deployed outside the U.S., such as Huawei, ZTE, KingType, FiberHome, and BDCOM," said Carlos Bustamante, Vice President of Strategic Technologies at ZCorum. "This allows an operator to migrate over time from DZS to one or more different vendors without the need to change their service activation platform."

FiberVU includes an integrated Auto Configuration Server (ACS) that allows for automated registration of devices by serial number, increasing the speed and accuracy of fiber deployment. The application dashboard also provides key metrics and features that help operators increase efficiency and reduce costs in the day-to-day support of their fiber network and subscribers, including:

An Overview of the Status of all OLTs

Online and Offline ONTs per Slot/Port

Number of Subscribers per Port and per Package

Return Signal per ONT Over Time

Daily US and DS Bandwidth Consumption per ONT

Total and Average US and DS Usage with Monthly Trend Curves

Wi-Fi Management Capabilities

"Our mission is to help broadband operators reduce costs, increase operational efficiency and improve the subscriber experience," said Julie Compann, President and CEO of ZCorum. "We are ready to assist operators who have invested in DZS equipment, or anyone looking for a flexible and powerful fiber service activation solution that supports a multi-vendor environment."

About ZCorum

ZCorum provides a suite of broadband services to cable companies, telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving the subscriber experience. Services include comprehensive broadband deployment, diagnostics software for DOCSIS and Fiber networks, Cybersecurity, Carrier Grade NAT, and managed services such as device activation, residential and commercial VoIP, branded email, and 24x7 end-user support. For more information you can visit ZCorum's website.

