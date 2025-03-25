ZCorum Offers an Immediate Service Activation Solution for Operators with DZS Fiber Equipment

The company's FiberVU application provides zero-touch service activation and ONT management for DZS fiber equipment and is compatible with multiple fiber vendor platforms.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZCorum, a leading provider of managed broadband services and diagnostics, is ready to assist fiber operators who are concerned about the recently announced Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing by DZS. Under Chapter 7, the assets of DZS will be liquidated, which means significant uncertainty for broadband providers who have deployed DZS Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) in their broadband network. ZCorum offers a service activation application called FiberVU that provides service activation, CPE management and diagnostics data for multiple fiber platforms, including DZS.
Fiber operators are usually limited to a proprietary provisioning system offered by their equipment vendor to activate their devices. FiberVU was developed to address this issue by providing vendor-agnostic activation and management of fiber devices across multiple fiber platforms from a single interface. In addition to compatibility with current DZS OLT models, FiberVU supports older DASAN and Zhone models. DZS formed when Zhone Technologies merged with DASAN Network Solutions in 2016, when it became DASAN Zhone Solutions, later renamed to DZS.
FiberVU's multivendor support will also smooth the transition for operators as they move from DZS to other fiber platforms. "In addition to resolving the potential support issues with DZS, FiberVU is compatible with other fiber vendors, including Calix, Nokia, and platforms that are often deployed outside the U.S., such as Huawei, ZTE, KingType, FiberHome, and BDCOM," said Carlos Bustamante, Vice President of Strategic Technologies at ZCorum. "This allows an operator to migrate over time from DZS to one or more different vendors without the need to change their service activation platform."
FiberVU includes an integrated Auto Configuration Server (ACS) that allows for automated registration of devices by serial number, increasing the speed and accuracy of fiber deployment. The application dashboard also provides key metrics and features that help operators increase efficiency and reduce costs in the day-to-day support of their fiber network and subscribers, including:
- An Overview of the Status of all OLTs
- Online and Offline ONTs per Slot/Port
- Number of Subscribers per Port and per Package
- Return Signal per ONT Over Time
- Daily US and DS Bandwidth Consumption per ONT
- Total and Average US and DS Usage with Monthly Trend Curves
- Wi-Fi Management Capabilities
"Our mission is to help broadband operators reduce costs, increase operational efficiency and improve the subscriber experience," said Julie Compann, President and CEO of ZCorum. "We are ready to assist operators who have invested in DZS equipment, or anyone looking for a flexible and powerful fiber service activation solution that supports a multi-vendor environment."
ZCorum provides a suite of broadband services to cable companies, telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving the subscriber experience. Services include comprehensive broadband deployment, diagnostics software for DOCSIS and Fiber networks, Cybersecurity, Carrier Grade NAT, and managed services such as device activation, residential and commercial VoIP, branded email, and 24x7 end-user support. For more information you can visit ZCorum's website.
