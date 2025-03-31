ZCorum Wins Prestigious Lightwave+BTR Innovation Award for DOCSIS Provisioning Adapter

"I would like to congratulate ZCorum on achieving a well-deserved 4.5 honoree status. This competitive program enables Lightwave+BTR to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry." Post this

The first fiber service activation platform that ZCorum developed DPA to interface with is Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller. Altiplano is Nokia's open and programmable platform offering a complete suite of network management and network automation functions for fiber access networks. DPA is offered through the Nokia Altiplano Application Marketplace.

"As cable operators move into an end-to-end fiber service, DPA provides significant cost savings and operational efficiencies as they can continue to use their existing provisioning system," said Carlos Bustamante, Vice President of Strategic Technologies at ZCorum. "There is no need to train staff on a new provisioning system, CSR and accounting functions remain the same, and there are no dependencies or delays related to OSS/BSS budgets or timelines."

"On behalf of the Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate ZCorum on achieving a well-deserved 4.5 honoree status," said Sean Buckley, Editor-in-Chief of Lightwave+BTR. "This competitive program enables Lightwave+BTR to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry."

"We are incredibly proud to see DPA recognized as a leader in the industry," said Julie Compann, President and CEO of ZCorum. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and our commitment to delivering solutions that drive value for broadband operators. We will continue to develop products that not only meet the current needs of the industry but also anticipate future challenges, ensuring our customers remain at the forefront of the broadband evolution."

About ZCorum

ZCorum provides a suite of broadband services to cable companies, telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving the subscriber experience. Services include comprehensive broadband deployment, diagnostics software for DOCSIS and Fiber networks, Cybersecurity, Carrier Grade NAT, and managed services such as device activation, residential and commercial VoIP, branded email, and 24x7 end-user support. For more information you can visit ZCorum's website.

Media Contact

Rick Yuzzi, ZCorum, 1 678-507-5000, [email protected], https://www.ZCorum.com

SOURCE ZCorum