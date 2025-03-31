ZCorum Wins Prestigious Lightwave+BTR Innovation Award for DOCSIS Provisioning Adapter

The award recognizes ZCorum's innovative solution for bridging HFC and fiber networks, providing cost-effective fiber service activation for cable operators.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZCorum, a leading provider of managed broadband services and diagnostics announced that its highly acclaimed DOCSIS Provisioning Adapter has been distinguished among the best in the industry by the esteemed 2025 Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews. A panel of judges, comprised of experts from the optical communications and broadband communities, awarded ZCorum with an outstanding 4.5 out of 5.0 honoree status.
ZCorum's DOCSIS Provisioning Adapter (DPA) provides an important interim step for cable operators who are still managing and supporting an HFC network, but who also want to deploy Fiber in select service areas. DPA allows cable operators to provision their fiber devices using their existing DOCSIS provisioning system. The application interfaces with the operator's existing DOCSIS provisioning system and parses the necessary modem configuration information. It then formats the corresponding settings for proper service activation on the fiber access controller system.
The first fiber service activation platform that ZCorum developed DPA to interface with is Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller. Altiplano is Nokia's open and programmable platform offering a complete suite of network management and network automation functions for fiber access networks. DPA is offered through the Nokia Altiplano Application Marketplace.
"As cable operators move into an end-to-end fiber service, DPA provides significant cost savings and operational efficiencies as they can continue to use their existing provisioning system," said Carlos Bustamante, Vice President of Strategic Technologies at ZCorum. "There is no need to train staff on a new provisioning system, CSR and accounting functions remain the same, and there are no dependencies or delays related to OSS/BSS budgets or timelines."
"On behalf of the Lightwave+BTR Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate ZCorum on achieving a well-deserved 4.5 honoree status," said Sean Buckley, Editor-in-Chief of Lightwave+BTR. "This competitive program enables Lightwave+BTR to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry."
"We are incredibly proud to see DPA recognized as a leader in the industry," said Julie Compann, President and CEO of ZCorum. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and our commitment to delivering solutions that drive value for broadband operators. We will continue to develop products that not only meet the current needs of the industry but also anticipate future challenges, ensuring our customers remain at the forefront of the broadband evolution."
