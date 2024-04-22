ZD Wines Commemorates 25 Years of Organic Certification

"While we were certified officially in 1999, we had been farming organically long before that," states Robert deLeuze, ZD's CEO and Director of Winemaking. Post this

ZD's vineyards are under the management of Rafael (Raf) Llamas, Jr. He was born and raised in Napa and learned the stewardship of tending the land from his father, Rafael Sr., the winery's vineyard manager for 30 years. Raf oversees the organic farming of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir at ZD's 30-acre Carneros Estate, as well as 3 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon at ZD's Rutherford Estate. In addition to the CCOF certification, the winery's vineyard estates also meet the requirements of the following agencies: Fish Friendly Farming, Napa Green Winery, and California Certified Sustainable Winegrowing.

Today, ZD Wines' winemaking and vineyard management team, under the guidance of the deLeuze family, embraces an ecologically sensitive approach to all aspects of their operation. They use the best technologies of the day and time-honored farming methods to produce world-class wines. In their vineyard practices, biodiversity is at the forefront using solar energy, composting, cover cropping, recycling, water conservation, electric vehicles, and more, to preserve and enhance the planet.

The deLeuze family is committed to continue improving ZD's sustainable approach to grape growing for generations to come.

About ZD Wines

ZD Wines is owned and operated by the deLeuze family, who is dedicated to producing world-class wines, sustainable winemaking, and giving back to the community. Located in the Rutherford region of the Napa Valley, the winery and hospitality center offer panoramic valley views of premium Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards and the Mayacamas mountain range to the west. The deLeuze family produces wines from their certified organic vineyards in the Rutherford and Carneros regions, as well as organic vineyards in Napa, Santa Barbara, Monterey, and Sonoma. With innovative winemaking practices, they produce wines of quality, consistency, and style. ZD Wines celebrates 55 years of winemaking and can be found online at www.zdwines.com and @ZDWines on Facebook and Instagram.

