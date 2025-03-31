Zeal Named Leader and High Performer Across Multiple G2 Grid® Reports for Spring 2025

The company continues to secure multiple awards in the first G2's Contract Management Grid® report of the year after achieving consecutive top ratings on every report last year

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeal, an AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, has been named a G2 High Performer for the second consecutive year. The company also received recognition in 19 G2 reports, earning 7 badges, including a #1 ranking in CLM Automation, and a badge for support, highlighting the company's effort to provide outstanding solutions to its stakeholders.

The company has received recognitions in categories like Automation, E-Signature, Contract Creation, and Contract Mobility. Its accumulated badges include: Grid Leader, High Performer, and Best Support, across multiple market segments, from small businesses to mid-market enterprises, and include recognition for its success in overseas markets like Europe.

"Starting 2025 with these G2 Leader and High Performer wins validates our focused development strategy. Zeal continues to demonstrate value by relentlessly pushing the boundaries of CLM value, introducing features like our AI Legal Assistant Anton, and making it easier for companies to seamlessly turn legacy contracts into data-powerhouses," said Matthew Solé, CEO of Zeal.

Zeal's focus on client empowerment in the first quarter of 2025 led to the launch of Anton, an advanced AI contract assistant. Anton offers comprehensive analysis to support legal teams. This AI assistant enables users to seamlessly integrate contract interpretation, risk assessment, and negotiation support, to drive efficiency and better contract outcomes.

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The report is based on scores calculated using the G2 relationship algorithm v1.0.

About the Company Zeal is an emerging leader in modern contract lifecycle management, transforming the way businesses manage their legal relationships. More than just a software company, Zeal serves as a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern contract management. The company is on a mission to bring an end to contract chaos in today's challenging organizational and philanthropic landscape.

