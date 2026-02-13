Zecliner® Partners with The Dan Patrick Show to Bring Wellness-Driven Comfort Into the Sports Conversation

"Partnering with Dan Patrick strengthens Flexsteel's brand and drives retailer traffic by highlighting our wellness solutions, such as Zecliner, to millions of engaged listeners," said Laura Smeltz, Sr. Marketing Manager at Flexsteel. Post this

That focus on real life comfort is what makes this partnership with Dan Patrick a natural fit. Dan Patrick has built a loyal audience by staying grounded, genuine, and consistent throughout decades in sports media. His listeners value his opinion and trust endorsements of products that will genuinely improve their lifestyles. Zecliner speaks to that same mindset by prioritizing how seating feels and functions in daily living, backed with the heritage and quality of Flexsteel's materials & manufacturing.

Zecliner is now featured on The Dan Patrick Show, including placement in Patrick's iconic man-cave set. The partnership will also be spotlighted during Super Week in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX, introducing Flexsteel and Zecliner to a broader national audience during one of the most influential weeks in sports.

As Laura Smeltz, Sr. Marketing Manager at Flexsteel, stated, "This collaboration marks a milestone in Flexsteel's approach to building brand awareness. We aim to support retailers by driving traffic to their stores. This starts with getting consumers excited about sleep and wellness solutions like Zecliner. We are honored to be partners with Dan Patrick. His sincere approach to promoting brands and his longstanding, impressive career in sports has the capacity to reach millions of engaged listeners."

As Zecliner grows, partnerships like this support the brand's long-term vision. To create seating that supports both body and lifestyle. And to show up authentically in moments that matter.

Check out the first feature of Zecliner from Dan Patrick at 03:20: https://omny.fm/shows/the-dan-patrick-show/hour-3-most-improved-nfl-team-albert-breer

Check out the feature of Zecliner from Dan Patrick on Youtube:

https://youtu.be/eIXS2KXFOag?si=2WhF3HSZOLIZ5bHP

About Zecliner®

Zecliner is a premium seating brand from Flexsteel Industries designed to support everyday wellness through thoughtful comfort, intentional design, and lasting quality. Zecliner products are built to enhance rest, relaxation, and connection at home.

About Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1893, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of quality furniture for residential and contract markets, known for its craftsmanship, durability, and commitment to comfort.

