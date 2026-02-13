Zecliner® Partners with The Dan Patrick Show to Bring Wellness-Driven Comfort Into the Sports Conversation

Flexsteel Zecliner® is partnering with The Dan Patrick Show to boost national brand awareness and highlight how rest and recovery link to sports culture. Through on-air features, set placement, and Super Week promotion, Zecliner aims to reach a wider audience, increase retailer traffic, and drive long-term brand growth.
DUBUQUE, Iowa, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zecliner®, the sleep-solution seating brand from Flexsteel Industries, Inc. announces a new partnership with The Dan Patrick Show, expanding the brand's presence within sports media and strengthening national awareness of the Zecliner name.
Zecliner Sleep Chairs | Premium Sleeper Recliners by Flexsteel was designed around a simple belief. A healthy life starts with a healthy night's sleep. It is essential to how people recover, recharge, and show up every day. From physical support to mental relaxation, Zecliner is the Original Sleep Chair, thoughtfully engineered to promote better rest and deeper relaxation in the moments people value. Watching a game. Recovering from an injury. Taking time to unwind after a long day.
That focus on real life comfort is what makes this partnership with Dan Patrick a natural fit. Dan Patrick has built a loyal audience by staying grounded, genuine, and consistent throughout decades in sports media. His listeners value his opinion and trust endorsements of products that will genuinely improve their lifestyles. Zecliner speaks to that same mindset by prioritizing how seating feels and functions in daily living, backed with the heritage and quality of Flexsteel's materials & manufacturing.
Zecliner is now featured on The Dan Patrick Show, including placement in Patrick's iconic man-cave set. The partnership will also be spotlighted during Super Week in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX, introducing Flexsteel and Zecliner to a broader national audience during one of the most influential weeks in sports.
As Laura Smeltz, Sr. Marketing Manager at Flexsteel, stated, "This collaboration marks a milestone in Flexsteel's approach to building brand awareness. We aim to support retailers by driving traffic to their stores. This starts with getting consumers excited about sleep and wellness solutions like Zecliner. We are honored to be partners with Dan Patrick. His sincere approach to promoting brands and his longstanding, impressive career in sports has the capacity to reach millions of engaged listeners."
As Zecliner grows, partnerships like this support the brand's long-term vision. To create seating that supports both body and lifestyle. And to show up authentically in moments that matter.
Check out the first feature of Zecliner from Dan Patrick at 03:20: https://omny.fm/shows/the-dan-patrick-show/hour-3-most-improved-nfl-team-albert-breer
Check out the feature of Zecliner from Dan Patrick on Youtube:
https://youtu.be/eIXS2KXFOag?si=2WhF3HSZOLIZ5bHP
About Zecliner®
Zecliner is a premium seating brand from Flexsteel Industries designed to support everyday wellness through thoughtful comfort, intentional design, and lasting quality. Zecliner products are built to enhance rest, relaxation, and connection at home.
About Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
Founded in 1893, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of quality furniture for residential and contract markets, known for its craftsmanship, durability, and commitment to comfort.
Media Contact
Amanda Kalis, Flexsteel, 1 (563)-556-7730, [email protected], https://www.flexsteel.com/
SOURCE Flexsteel
