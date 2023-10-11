ZEDRA partners with Cascata Solutions to deliver Smart Waterfall Automation

"Our partnership with Cascata marks another major milestone in our global fund solutions expansion and delivery of tailored, value-add services leveraging our multi-disciplinary expertise and smart automation for our Alts investment manager clients", says Maarten Robberts, ZEDRA Managing Director Tweet this

"Our partnership with Cascata marks another major milestone in our global fund solutions expansion and delivery of tailored, value-add services leveraging our multi-disciplinary expertise and smart automation for our alternative investment manager clients", says Maarten Robberts, ZEDRA Managing Director. He continues to say, "with the Cascata Platform's standardized accounting best practices and full formula transparency, our staff no longer manages independent Excel spreadsheets, and are delivering a digital client experience with higher quality of service and assurance on the accuracy of reported carried interest and fees".

"Cascata has solved the shortcomings of other waterfall vendor solutions and delivers the most crucial functionality for fund accountants' production operation and 100% self-administration. As a result, our clients have elevated their operating standard well-above Excel and are achieving 40% or more efficiency gains", says Charles Dooley, Cascata CEO.

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is a global powerhouse providing Corporate & Global Expansion, Active Wealth, Pension & Incentive services and Fund Solutions, all aligned under one common goal: to DO MORE so their clients can ACHIEVE MORE. ZEDRA's highly experienced team of 1,000 people across 16 countries spanning Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe deliver tailored high-quality solutions to its clients that include high net worth individuals and their families, family offices, entrepreneurs, corporates, pension plans, fund promoters, asset managers and investors.

About Cascata

Cascata Solutions delivers advanced digital software solutions for private capital fund administrators and their clients, to modernize their back-office operation for distribution waterfall administration and more. The leadership team brings 30+ years of experience and has deep knowledge and understanding of private equity fund accounting and all the nuances with the varying investment vehicles and waterfall arrangements.

Media Contact

Patrick Brunner, Cascata Solutions, 1 (212) 355-4628, [email protected], www.cascata-solutions.com

SOURCE Cascata Solutions