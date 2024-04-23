Zeigler Auto Group Announces Grand Opening for Zeigler Subaru of Schererville, Formerly Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville

Zeigler Subaru of Schererville has a great location, a great staff, and a beautiful new showroom. We look forward to offering our customers the best service in the business and making this a highly successful store. Post this

The grand opening will include free food, drinks, live entertainment, and an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Plus, two raffles: one for a pair VIP NASCAR passes, and the other valued at over $5,500 (Subaru tent, awning, two chairs, cornhole cooler, and rugged bluetooth speaker).

"We are very excited to have our newest store in Schererville, one of the best places to live in Indiana. Zeigler Subaru of Schererville has a great location, a great staff, and a beautiful new showroom. We look forward to offering our customers the best service in the business and making this a highly successful store," said Zeigler.

The 15-acre property follows Subaru's latest new generation design and will include three-acres of wetland preservation. The 37,000 sq.ft. facility includes a 10,000-sq.ft. showroom and conference center. Additionally, it features a 14,000-sq.ft. service shop, with a three-lane service center, and a 23-bay shop with four-bay quick lube oil change service. Plus, a state-of-the-art carwash and onsite dog park for customers to enjoy.

"Appointed in 2021, Zeigler Subaru of Schererville has quickly become part of the fabric of NW Indiana by living the Subaru Love Promise and working with local charities and organizations. Now they have a building to match that passion for their community. Whether it's the beautiful showroom, huge well-appointed customer lounge, 23 service stalls and lifts or, of course, the Dog Park, it's truly a beautiful store that represents our great brand well," said Nytasha Walker, regional vice president, Subaru of America Central Region.

Besides the grand opening ceremony, the Subaru dealership will be presenting a big donation check to Chasing Dreams, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing community members with disabilities access to programs that promote independence through education and life skills. This is the fourth year in a row that the Subaru dealership has supported this nonprofit through its Share the Love program in partnership with Subaru of America. Other charities supported by the dealership will also be in attendance, including: Salk Elementary School and Lake County Animal Control

"We are very proud of this new facility in Schererville. It will not only make for a more comfortable work environment for our employees; but also help us better serve our customers with top-of-the-line amenities and more space for a larger selection of new and pre-owned vehicles," said Kyle Faiman, GM of Zeigler Subaru of Schererville and Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette.

The Schererville dealership is one of four Subaru dealerships under the Zeigler Auto Group umbrella. With one in Wisconsin: Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha; and the other two in Indiana. The two Indiana dealerships: Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne and Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette, were purchased from Rohrman Automotive Group last August and represent the dealer group's 40th and 41st acquisitions.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

Media Contact

Francis Mariela, Zeigler Subaru of Schererville/Zeigler Auto Group, 239-272-6976, [email protected], https://www.zeiglersubaruofschererville.com/

Kyle Faiman, GM, Zeigler Subaru of Schererville, 734-972-8047, [email protected], zeiglersubaruofschererville.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Zeigler Subaru of Schererville/Zeigler Auto Group