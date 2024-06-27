Zeigler Auto Group Earns Sixth Consecutive Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation Award for 2024

This award has everything to do with putting our team members in the driver's seat. Empowering our employees and implementing innovative ideas together has driven growth and upheld our commitment to excellence. Post this

Winners for the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation are selected by an independent organization that reviews key metrics such as communication, work-life balance, employee dedication, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

"We are honored and humbled to win the National award for the 6th year in a row! We want to send a heartfelt thank you to our team members across the group. They are instrumental in building our world-class culture we get to experience every day and that our customers do business in!" said Mike Van Ryn, VP of talent development at Zeigler Auto Group.

All 2024 companies that will be selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in the Wall Street Journal.

"These companies have prioritized making a significant impact on their culture. With a focus on their employees as the top priority, this powerful community of the nation's elite leaders have gained a competitive edge," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of NABR and the Best & Brightest Programs.

The automotive dealer group has also won multiple state-wide awards from Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competitions, taking home 11 wins since 2013 for Chicago, and 18 consecutive wins since 2007 for Michigan. Zeigler Auto Group has also earned its third consecutive Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award for Milwaukee in 2024.

Additionally, Zeigler is also named one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023 and 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance. Besides this nationwide recognition, Glassdoor Economic Research study also ranked Zeigler Auto Group among the review site's Top 20 Highest-Rated Companies for Work-Life Balance During the COVID-19 Pandemic, coming in at number 14 nationwide. The study–which gathered Glassdoor.com reviews from current and former U.S.-based full-time employees between March 15, 2020, and September 28, 2021– also gave Zeigler Auto Group the top spot for new and used auto dealership groups.

As one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the nation, Zeigler currently employs over 2,300 people within its 41 dealerships representing 84 franchises in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

"Congratulations to Team Zeigler on this remarkable 6th time earning this award. The Culture, Vision, and Values this team works toward daily results in a great place to buy and service vehicles as well as one of the best workplaces in all automotive. We are thrilled by this national recognition," said Sam D'Arc COO of Zeigler and host of Zeigler's Driving Vision Podcast.

About The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, West Michigan and Nationally.

About Zeigler Auto Group Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

