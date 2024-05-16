Zeigler Auto Group Honored as a Best-Led Company in 2024, A Glassdoor Award Honoring Exceptional Senior Leadership

This award to me is all about our amazing teams and leaders. We are fortunate to have a good group of strong leaders who are innovative, and hard-working Post this

Glassdoor determined the Best-Led Companies 2024 using a proprietary awards algorithm, considering the quantity, quality, and consistency of Glassdoor-approved reviews from U.S.-based employees between March 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024. In order to qualify, companies must have more than 1,000 employees and at least 100 ratings on CEO job performance and senior management. Full methodology details are available at https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm.

Employees provide reviews on Glassdoor, rating several factors tied to their employment experience, including their CEO's job performance and senior management. They choose from approval, disapproval, or no opinion of their CEO. Employees also share the best reasons to work for the company, any downsides, and advice to management. The Best-Led Companies algorithm uses Review Intelligence™, a sentiment analysis tool that reads, analyzes, and categorizes reviews to identify topics and trends related to senior leadership.

"We're continuing to see employees face challenges as they navigate the rapidly evolving nature of worklife," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor. "But regardless of changes, one thing is certain; the people within an organization remain its greatest asset, and I truly believe employee wellbeing trickles down from the very top. That's why we're excited to reveal Glassdoor's inaugural list of the Best-Led Companies, showcasing those shining examples of companies where senior leadership is putting worklife and people first according to the millions of ratings and insights provided by those who really know a company – employees."

This award comes at a time when a Glassdoor-commissioned survey by The Harris Poll found that 72% of U.S. employees feel confident in their organization's current leadership team, yet almost half (46%) hold back feedback to management out of fear of retaliation. Highlighting companies with transparent and authentic leadership, as praised by their employees, is one of the many ways Glassdoor helps job seekers make informed career decisions.

"Winning the Glassdoor Inaugural Best Led Companies Award for 2024 is a prestigious honor for us! To be among the top 50 other amazing companies is a privilege! This award speaks volumes for our world-class culture, Zeigler University, and that leadership empowers our teams to do what's right for customers and each other. They truly make a difference for us," said Mike Van Ryn, VP of Talent Development.

Zeigler Auto Group is well-known for its commitment to employee and customer satisfaction. Recently the Kalamazoo-based dealer group was recognized as a Glassdoor's Best Places To Work winner for 2023 and 2024. Besides these coveted accolades, Zeigler has also been honored on a separate list by the Glassdoor Economic Research Center which placed the organization among the Top 10 U.S. Companies for Work-Life Balance. On this list Zeigler landed at No. 6 and was the only automotive company included.

The Top 10 US Companies for Work-Life Balance list was compiled from Work-Life Balance ratings on Glassdoor from US-based full and part-time employees between January 1, 2022 and September 28, 2022. The ranking includes companies with more than 1,000 employees and with a minimum of 50 Work-Life Balance ratings during the time period. The average Work-Life Balance rating extends beyond the hundredths place to determine this ranking.

Also in 2021, the Glassdoor's Economic Research listed the dealer group among its Top 20 Highest-Rated Companies for Work-Life Balance During the COVID-19 Pandemic, showing its unwavering commitment to its employee programs regardless of the economic landscape. The organization came in at number 14 nationwide, and also held the top spot for new and used dealer auto groups. The study gathered Glassdoor.com reviews from current and former U.S.-based full-time employees between March 15, 2020, and September 28, 2021.

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work, and a part of its HR Technology business unit.

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

Francis Mariela, Zeigler Auto Group, 239-273-6976, [email protected], zeigler.com

