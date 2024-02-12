Zeigler Auto Group Kicks off 2024 NASCAR Racing Season with Double Debut at Daytona

Zeigler is excited to be taking over Daytona... with two cars showing off our Zeigler.com scheme. The Daytona 500 will mark our debut of the No. 77 Zeigler.com Camaro with our partners Spire and Carson Hocevar on Sunday. We are also excited to partner with Josh during Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race. Post this

Zeigler Auto Group recently announced a partnership with Spire Motorsports and Hocevar, with Daytona 500 being its first official race and Zeigler serving as co-primary sponsor. The race will be broadcast live Sunday, February 18th at 2:30 p.m. EST on Fox.

"Zeigler is going to be the perfect fit across the board. I'm eager to kick off this partnership in the biggest race of the year and not only represent my hometown, but have the support of Zeigler," said Hocevar.

Josh Bilicki, with whom Zeigler has an long-standing relationship, will be piloting DGM Racing's No. 92 Camaro at the United Rental 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race with Zeigler as its primary sponsor. "We are also excited to partner with Josh during Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race," said Zeigler. The race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 on Saturday, February 17th at 5:00 p.m. EST.

"I'm excited to kick my 2024 NASCAR season off once again with DGM Racing and Zeigler Auto Group at Daytona. Starting the NASCAR season at Daytona, our biggest race of the year, is important. It gives us the opportunity to set the tone for the season. We led laps and finished inside of the top ten in 2022 here, so we're aiming for a few spots better this year. It will be cool to be a part of an awesome weekend for Team Zeigler and I am very thankful for their continued support," said Bilicki.

ABOUT SPIRE MOTORSPORTS Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus "T.J." Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team's most recent win came on May 20, 2023, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTO GROUP

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

