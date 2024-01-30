Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Announces Ascension Borgess as 2024 Foundational Sponsor

Our commitment to this event reflects Ascension's unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare. We believe in fostering community well-being and are proud to support initiatives that make a positive impact. Post this

The full-service hospital offers 24/7 emergency care, a level II trauma center, and a Comprehensive Stroke Center. It also delivers advanced surgical care for serious and life-threatening injuries and illnesses. Additionally, the health ministry offers specialty care, which includes advanced heart care, cancer care, advanced orthopedics and neurosciences, women's health and pediatric care.

Ascension Borgess has strong ties to the Marathon's history, with the event having shared the hospital's name in the past. Since 2022, the title sponsor has been Zeigler Auto Group, bringing the events back into the community after a previous two-year hiatus—going virtual in 2020 and cancelled in 2021.

After two successful years and growing attendance, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is back to its previous first weekend in May, with new activities and surprises planned for the entire community. New events include a marathon relay and the 50 State Challenge, which offers the first registered marathon runner from each state a complimentary registration and swag bag. Participants can also choose to run virtually, an option that was launched last year.

Additionally, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon has continued to grow its ambassador program designed to "Drive a Healthy Community."

"Ascension Borgess is a staple of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan," said Alaina Schuld, director of operations for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon. "We are grateful for their continued support and dedication to the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon and our community for prioritizing health and movement."

PNC Kids' 1K https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/kids1k

5K Walk/Run https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/5k

10K https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/10k

Half Marathon https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/half-marathon

Marathon https://www.zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com/marathon

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is always looking for volunteers to help, to view volunteer opportunities and register please click here.

About Ascension Michigan

In Michigan, Ascension operates 16 hospitals and hundreds of related healthcare facilities that together employ nearly 20,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension provided over $335 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in FY2023. Serving Michigan for nearly 150 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care.

Ascension is one of the nation's leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, with a Mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2023, Ascension provided $2.2 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes approximately 134,000 associates, 35,000 affiliated providers and 140 hospitals, serving communities in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by "Driving a Healthy Community" in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K Run, 5K Walk, and 1K Kids' Fun Run; as well as a health expo.

Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.

All races start and finish at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon and 10K passing through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Portage Creek Bicentennial Trail, Stryker campus, Milham Park, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.

Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water stations, the 5K, 10K, and Half participants enjoy the Gummy Bear Forest. The half and full marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station, and all participants run past the "dill-icious" Pickle Pit. All participants, spectators, and the community, can enter the Stryker Experience in Downtown Kalamazoo. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information.

Media Contact

Francis Mariela, Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, 239-273-6976, [email protected], zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon