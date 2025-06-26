Zeman Homes Announces Addition Of Michael Bailey As Executive Vice President

Manufactured home veteran to focus on the growth and expansion of the company's manufactured home, RV and development portfolios, capital raising, third-party management, and strategic partnerships.
CHICAGO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeman Homes, one of the nation's largest private owners and operators of manufactured home communities, announced the addition of manufactured home industry veteran, Michael Bailey, as Executive Vice President. Mr. Bailey will focus on the growth and expansion of the company's manufactured home, RV and development portfolios, capital raising, third-party management, and strategic partnerships.
Prior to joining Zeman Homes, Mr. Bailey spent over a decade with Equity Lifestyle Properties, most recently as a Senior Vice President charged with overseeing the company's property acquisition strategy. Previous to that, he worked in the commercial real estate industry with Nye Commercial Advisors. Mr. Bailey is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a bachelor's degree in finance and economics.
Commenting on the hiring of Mr. Bailey, Zeman Homes' Chairman, Ed Zeman, stated, "We are delighted to have Michael join our management team and believe that he is a perfect fit with our corporate culture. Most importantly, he brings with him numerous years of experience identifying and executing growth in the manufactured home industry, including acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and internal growth strategies."
About Zeman Homes
Founded in 1983 by Bud Zeman and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Zeman Homes is one of the largest privately held operators of manufactured home communities and RV resorts in the United States. The company owns more than 40 communities and nearly 11,000 sites nationwide.
