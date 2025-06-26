Zeman Homes Announces Addition Of Michael Bailey As Executive Vice President

Manufactured home veteran to focus on the growth and expansion of the company's manufactured home, RV and development portfolios, capital raising, third-party management, and strategic partnerships.

CHICAGO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeman Homes, one of the nation's largest private owners and operators of manufactured home communities, announced the addition of manufactured home industry veteran, Michael Bailey, as Executive Vice President. Mr. Bailey will focus on the growth and expansion of the company's manufactured home, RV and development portfolios, capital raising, third-party management, and strategic partnerships.