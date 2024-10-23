Zeman Homes Names Current President Of Its Community Operating Services Division and COO, Asa Sherwood, As Its Next CEO

"We are excited for Asa to take the helm, becoming only the fifth CEO in the company's 57-year history. We are looking forward to him taking over the leadership of the company and continuing to build upon the successes of our past." Post this

Prior to joining the Zeman Homes family in March 2024, Mr. Sherwood served as President, Midwest of FirstService Residential. In that role, he oversaw day-to-day operations and finances for 1,250 properties; 190,000 residential units; and 1,500 associates.

During his career, Mr. Sherwood has also served on the Board of Directors for The Illinois Community Association Institute Board; the Apartment Building Owners and Managers Association Board; and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Community Association Manager's Licensing and Disciplinary Board.

In making the announcement, Ed Zeman, Chairman of Zeman Homes, stated, "First, I would like to thank Jeff for his countess accomplishments as CEO. We look forward to the vital role he will play in the future growth of our business. We are equally excited for Asa to take the helm, becoming only the fifth CEO in the company's 57-year history. We are looking forward to him taking over the leadership of the company and continuing to build upon the successes of our past."

About Zeman Homes

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Zeman Homes is one of the largest owners and operators of manufactured home communities in the country. Founded in 1967 by Bud Zeman, the company has grown to include over 40 manufactured home communities and RV resorts consisting of 14,000 sites.

Media Contact

