Zeman Homes Promotes Current Executive Vice President, Michael Bailey, To CEO

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeman Homes, one of the nation's largest private owners and operators of manufactured home communities, announced today the promotion of current Executive Vice President, Michael Bailey, to CEO. Mr. Bailey will replace interim CEO Jeff Fannon who returns to his previous post as Zeman Homes' Vice Chairman.

In his new role, Mr. Bailey will continue to focus on the strategic growth and expansion of the company's various businesses, capital raising, and strategic partnerships, while also overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company.