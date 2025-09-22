Zeman Homes promotes current Executive Vice President, Michael Bailey, to CEO. Mr. Bailey will replace interim CEO Jeff Fannon who returns to his previous post as Zeman Homes' Vice Chairman.
CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeman Homes, one of the nation's largest private owners and operators of manufactured home communities, announced today the promotion of current Executive Vice President, Michael Bailey, to CEO. Mr. Bailey will replace interim CEO Jeff Fannon who returns to his previous post as Zeman Homes' Vice Chairman.
In his new role, Mr. Bailey will continue to focus on the strategic growth and expansion of the company's various businesses, capital raising, and strategic partnerships, while also overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company.
Prior to joining Zeman Homes as EVP earlier this year, Mr. Bailey spent over a decade with Equity Lifestyle Properties, most recently as a Senior Vice President charged with overseeing the company's property acquisition strategy. Previous to that, he worked in the commercial real estate industry with Nye Commercial Advisors. Mr. Bailey is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a bachelor's degree in finance and economics.
Commenting on Mr. Bailey's new position, Ed Zeman, Chairman of Zeman Homes, stated, "We are thrilled to expand Michael's role at Zeman Homes, including a greater emphasis on managing overall operations and major corporate decision making. Equally, he will continue to tap into his past experience in executing growth strategies in the manufactured home industry, whether that's through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and internal growth initiatives."
About Zeman Homes
Founded in 1983 by Bud Zeman and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Zeman Homes is one of the largest privately held operators of manufactured home communities and RV resorts in the United States. The company owns more than 40 communities and nearly 11,000 sites nationwide.
