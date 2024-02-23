Zen Educate Appoints US Leader, Begins Hiring 1,000+ Teachers and Paras

Former Bench Accounting CRO joins the EdTech company just as their US expansion is accelerating.
MINNEAPOLIS and HOUSTON and DENVER, ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. and PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zen Educate, an online marketplace that algorithmically matches schools with the best available teachers and paraprofessionals, is doubling down on its US expansion, and is pleased to announce the appointment of its first North America-based executive, Chris Berry, as Managing Director of Zen Educate US.
Berry, who previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Bench Accounting, brings his experience scaling startups to Zen at a time that its US expansion is accelerating. Zen utilizes its proprietary technology to put educators and school administrators in control of their jobs, and uses its unmatched efficiency to offer the lowest rates to schools, while giving educators some of the highest pay in the regions it operates in. The Zen US team has recently signed contracts to provide paraprofessionals and substitute teachers to districts with over 10,000 educators and over 150,000 students in five states. To meet this demand, Zen has announced its plans to hire over 1,000 teachers and paraprofessionals in the US over the next 4 months.
"Zen is using technology to solve a massive problem impacting millions of students and hundreds of thousands of school administrators each year, which is the inability to find flexible support in classrooms and special education programs, at a price that is accessible to schools," said Berry. "Joining the education-obsessed, technology-led team at Zen, just as we gear up to hire over a thousand teachers and paras, is incredibly exciting."
At Bench, Berry grew clients from 2,000 to over 13,000, and led the expansion into historical bookkeeping and tax products. As part of this role, he led a team of over 500 team members in Sales, Client Success, Marketing, Partnerships, and Accounting Operations.
"There has been way more demand from districts for our Para and Substitute Teacher marketplace than we had thought possible since launching in the US two years ago" said Zen Educate co-founder and CEO Slava Kremerman. "We're really excited to bring on a seasoned leader like Chris, who has a wealth of experiences scaling startups in the US."
Zen Educate is headquartered in London, and with a team of over 250 employees works with tens of thousands of teachers across the UK. To support its US expansion, Zen will also be hiring in Sales, Client Success, Operations, Marketing and Recruiting in its North American hubs of Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, and Vancouver Canada.
Media Contact
Anjali, Zen Educate, 44 7591160491, [email protected], Zeneducate.com
SOURCE Zen Educate
Share this article