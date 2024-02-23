Zen Educate Appoints US Leader, Begins Hiring 1,000+ Teachers and Paras

"Zen is using technology to solve a massive problem impacting millions of students and hundreds of thousands of school administrators each year." Post this

"Zen is using technology to solve a massive problem impacting millions of students and hundreds of thousands of school administrators each year, which is the inability to find flexible support in classrooms and special education programs, at a price that is accessible to schools," said Berry. "Joining the education-obsessed, technology-led team at Zen, just as we gear up to hire over a thousand teachers and paras, is incredibly exciting."

At Bench, Berry grew clients from 2,000 to over 13,000, and led the expansion into historical bookkeeping and tax products. As part of this role, he led a team of over 500 team members in Sales, Client Success, Marketing, Partnerships, and Accounting Operations.

"There has been way more demand from districts for our Para and Substitute Teacher marketplace than we had thought possible since launching in the US two years ago" said Zen Educate co-founder and CEO Slava Kremerman. "We're really excited to bring on a seasoned leader like Chris, who has a wealth of experiences scaling startups in the US."

Zen Educate is headquartered in London, and with a team of over 250 employees works with tens of thousands of teachers across the UK. To support its US expansion, Zen will also be hiring in Sales, Client Success, Operations, Marketing and Recruiting in its North American hubs of Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, and Vancouver Canada.

