Zen Media Appoints Neil Solomon as New President

"We are thrilled to have Neil join our executive team in South Florida as President and tap into his critical understanding of opportunities that marketing, strategic communications, and PR can bring to an ever-increasing tech-enabled business world," said Shama Hyder, Founder & CEO of Zen Media. Post this

Solomon joins Zen on the heels of his role as CEO of PropertyForce, a Zen client, where he markedly expanded and enhanced the company's platform, revenue, and bottom line to the tune of 400% over 3 years. His impressive career also includes notable accomplishments as an executive, consultant, and entrepreneur. The highlights include powering exponential growth from the C-Suite, leading multiple M&A and capital transactions as a trusted advisor, and initiating and growing a multi-billion dollar institutional mutual fund as a founder. His expertise and leadership have consistently driven profitability through a focus on culture, people, strategic positioning and leveraging innovations in business development.

"I am honored to join Zen Media as President and am excited to work with the talented team here," said Solomon. "I bring a unique appreciation for the value an agency can bring to an organization of any size, shape, industry focus, or years in business. I have witnessed firsthand the crucial role agencies play as trusted advisors and partners in my successful endeavors. I firmly believe in the power of marketing, have faith in Zen, and have seen their exceptional work firsthand. I look forward to contributing to Zen's continued success and delivering exceptional results for our clients and partners."

Solomon's appointment as President epitomizes Zen's ongoing commitment to providing their clients with top-tier thought leaders and strategic direction in growing their business while executing their brand and marketing efforts.

