Zenbooth Achieves ETL Certification to UL 962 Safety Standard for Office Booths

"This certification gives our customers the confidence to choose Zenbooth for safe, compliant, and high-quality workspace solutions." -Bex Hartke, Head of Sales & Marketing

"This is a major milestone for us," said Bex Hartke, Head of Sales & Marketing at Zenbooth. "We've always designed our products with safety, quality, and care at the core, but this certification makes it easier for our customers to move forward with confidence, especially in sectors where compliance and documentation are non-negotiable."

UL 962:2022 Ed. 5 outlines safety requirements for furnishings with integrated features like power, ventilation, and lighting - all standard in Zenbooth's room-in-room solutions. Receiving the ETL Listed Mark means Zenbooth products have passed rigorous, third-party testing, including:

⚡ Electrical safety testing

🔥 Fire and flammability evaluations

🧰 Mechanical and structural assessments

🔁 Ongoing factory inspections to verify manufacturing consistency

The certification supports broader use in regulated environments (including public sector, healthcare, education, and enterprise spaces) where safety listings are often required for permitting, procurement, and code compliance.

A full compliance packet, including the ETL Certificate of Compliance (Control Number 5033474), is available for download at:

🔗 https://zenbooth.net/pages/compliance-documentation

About Zenbooth

Zenbooth designs and manufactures soundproof privacy booths that bring focus, calm, and flexibility to the modern workplace. Built in the USA using high-quality, sustainable materials, Zenbooth products are trusted by teams across sectors for their comfort, acoustic performance, and simple installation. Whether for deep work, virtual meetings, or collaboration, Zenbooth makes it easier to create spaces that are friendly to people, the planet, and your wallet.

