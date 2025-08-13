Zenbooth Achieves ETL Certification to UL 962 Safety Standard for Office Booths

Zenbooth's entire product line is now ETL Certified to the UL 962 safety standard, ensuring safer, compliant workspaces. This milestone opens doors to more regulated markets where safety and compliance are essential.
BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenbooth, a leading U.S. manufacturer of soundproof office booths and privacy pods, announced today that its entire product line is now ETL Certified to UL 962, the nationally recognized safety standard for commercial and household furnishings with integrated electrical components.
The certification, issued by Intertek Testing Services NA, Inc., applies to all Zenbooth models.
"This is a major milestone for us," said Bex Hartke, Head of Sales & Marketing at Zenbooth. "We've always designed our products with safety, quality, and care at the core, but this certification makes it easier for our customers to move forward with confidence, especially in sectors where compliance and documentation are non-negotiable."
UL 962:2022 Ed. 5 outlines safety requirements for furnishings with integrated features like power, ventilation, and lighting - all standard in Zenbooth's room-in-room solutions. Receiving the ETL Listed Mark means Zenbooth products have passed rigorous, third-party testing, including:
⚡ Electrical safety testing
🔥 Fire and flammability evaluations
🧰 Mechanical and structural assessments
🔁 Ongoing factory inspections to verify manufacturing consistency
The certification supports broader use in regulated environments (including public sector, healthcare, education, and enterprise spaces) where safety listings are often required for permitting, procurement, and code compliance.
A full compliance packet, including the ETL Certificate of Compliance (Control Number 5033474), is available for download at:
🔗 https://zenbooth.net/pages/compliance-documentation
About Zenbooth
Zenbooth designs and manufactures soundproof privacy booths that bring focus, calm, and flexibility to the modern workplace. Built in the USA using high-quality, sustainable materials, Zenbooth products are trusted by teams across sectors for their comfort, acoustic performance, and simple installation. Whether for deep work, virtual meetings, or collaboration, Zenbooth makes it easier to create spaces that are friendly to people, the planet, and your wallet.
Media Contact
Bex Hartke, Head of Marketing & Sales, Zenbooth, 1 (510) 646-8368, [email protected] , zenbooth.net
SOURCE Zenbooth
Share this article